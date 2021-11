CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be soon going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come...

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO