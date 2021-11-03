Help Us Locate a BICYCLE THIEF!!

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Officials say 31-year-old Andrew Gallardo was last seen at his residence in Flagstaff early Monday morning, November 1st. He is described as having diminished mental capacity and this behavior is unusual, according to those who know him. Gallardo is known to frequent parks, gas stations and the Museum Club. He also walks with a limp. Authorities say he does not have a cell phone or any credit or debit cards. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a gray hoodie, green Nike shoes and a grey or black baseball cap. Those with any information about Gallardo’s whereabouts or well-being are encouraged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department, or call 9-1-1.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO