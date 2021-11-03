CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Help Us Locate a BICYCLE THIEF!!

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

Lower Saucon Police are investigating the theft of a DBLOCKS Big Ripper 29” bicycle, red/black/green...

northampton.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Family seeking help locating missing Bellingham man

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Family and friends of a Bellingham man are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Ginny Dawson says her husband John Romankiewicz hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon, November 8th, when he left his York neighborhood home. “He left his phone, wallet and keys at home....
BELLINGHAM, WA
Greenville Advocate

CrimeStoppers seeks help in locating missing man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to locate a missing man. Clarance Dixon, 71, was last seen on October 3, 2021. Relatives said it is common for Dixon to walk from his home, located near Cantelou Road, to visit relatives in Southlawn community. Dixon occasionally...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
crimewatchpa.com

Energy Thief

At approximately 4:25 pm on October 9, 2021 the pictured male entered the Weis Market 1603 Lincoln Hwy East stealing over $115.00 in various brands of energy drinks before leaving in the pictured black Volkswagen Jetta. Please take note to the tattoo on the suspects right upper arm which is partially seen in the photo. Anyone who may have information regarding this crime or is familiar with the suspect is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Thief#Dblocks Big Ripper 29
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police request help locating robbery suspect

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 10, 2021) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting assistance from the public locating a felony suspect. 23-year old Jamar Thomas Sayvionne of Dallas, TX is wanted in connection with an Aggravated Robbery that occurred in the 1300 Block of Ridge Road on October 25th, 2021. Sayvionne has an active warrant for his arrest and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Tinsley at the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-6733.
ROCKWALL, TX
knau.org

Flagstaff police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Officials say 31-year-old Andrew Gallardo was last seen at his residence in Flagstaff early Monday morning, November 1st. He is described as having diminished mental capacity and this behavior is unusual, according to those who know him. Gallardo is known to frequent parks, gas stations and the Museum Club. He also walks with a limp. Authorities say he does not have a cell phone or any credit or debit cards. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a gray hoodie, green Nike shoes and a grey or black baseball cap. Those with any information about Gallardo’s whereabouts or well-being are encouraged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department, or call 9-1-1.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Shore News Network

D.C. MPD Needs Help Locating Stabbing Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 7:00 am, members of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Abandoned Bicycles

On October 29, 2021, two bicycles were collected from the 500 block of S Second St that were chained to a telephone pole. The bikes were estimated to have been there for at least a week. One of the bikes was a blue Dasani Mountain Bike. The other bike was a silver Roadmaster Mtn Sport Mountain bike with a wooden cart attached. If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating the owner(s) of these bicycles, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
KMPH.com

Family asking for help locating Fresno woman reported missing since July

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is asking for help locating a woman reported missing in July. 32-year-old Shacara Sims would be about 8-months pregnant and is due to deliver before Christmas. The family says they have gotten no leads since her disappearance and they are desperate for answers. Shacara...
FRESNO, CA
wrwh.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Stolen Truck

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that was recently stolen from Jacky Jones Ford in Cleveland between October 29th and November 4th. The sheriff’s office has posted a picture of the vehicle on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Police ask for help identifying bike thief caught on camera

Savannah Police ask for help identifying bike thief caught on camera. Savannah Police ask for help identifying bike thief caught on camera. ‘The Rock’ pledges to stop using real guns on film sets. Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 5, 2021. Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Betty Spaghetti. Trial in Ahmaud...
SAVANNAH, GA
INFORUM

Police seek help locating 16-year-old Fargo runaway

FARGO — The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Brooklyn Henderson, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the 1300 block of 18th Ave. S., according to a police department news release. She was wearing black leggings and...
FARGO, ND
KWTX

Authorities in Central Texas asking for help locating missing girl

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are asking the public for help locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday, November 9th. Police said Christina Lynn Watkins was last seen in the Kopperl area. The girl is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 118 pounds. If you have information...
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 1995 white, homemade camper that was stolen on October 26. Officials said the camper was stolen from a home near SE 46th Avenue and Pioneer Lane. The trailer should display Texas license number 018736H. Those with information...
AMARILLO, TX
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Seeks Public’s Assistance to Help Locate Missing Chantilly Man

Loudoun County, VA (October 29, 2021) -The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing Chantilly man. Richard A. Thomas, 72, was last seen around 3 p.m. this afternoon at his residence on Caversham Terrace. He is described as being 6’ tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans. He is believed to be driving a burnt orange Ford Expedition with Virginia tags VCM-3547. The vehicle is further described as having duct tape on the rear passenger side of the bumper.
CHANTILLY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy