In a series of Instagram posts, Alec Baldwin offered a counter-narrative to allegations that the working conditions on the Rust film set were unsafe, leading crew members to quit the day of the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who has been fairly quiet on social media since the fatal incident on Oct. 21, reposted a lengthy diatribe penned by Rust costume designer Terese Magpale Davis. The actor captioned the images “Read this,” suggesting agreement with the opinions expressed by Davis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) “I am so sick of this narrative,” Davis...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO