$8.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in October With Another $1 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15 Million
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $8.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during October highlighted by one Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth $1,322,298. In addition, Fast Play players won more than $1 million and scratch-off players claimed more than $15 million in cash prizes during...www.louisianalottery.com
