Baton Rouge, LA

$8.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in October With Another $1 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15 Million

louisianalottery.com
 8 days ago

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $8.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during October highlighted by one Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth $1,322,298. In addition, Fast Play players won more than $1 million and scratch-off players claimed more than $15 million in cash prizes during...

www.louisianalottery.com

CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

The U.S. and China pledged Wednesday to work closely together on climate change this decade in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought fresh energy to the final days of the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. The world's two biggest economies declared their intention "to work individually, jointly, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

House Democrats to introduce resolution calling for Gosar censure

House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an anime-style video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

