Video Games

Netflix already has video games: Compatible titles and devices

 7 days ago

Netflix launched its mobile video game service on its streaming platform after announcing its intentions to join this area in July of this year. The platform promises exclusive video games, no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases.

The service made this decision to compete in time and attention with platforms like HBO and Fortnite, to expand their profits and because they want to learn more about the subscribers' experience in the area of video games.

As of November 2, the games that Netflix makes available to its subscribers are five, at the moment: Stranger Things: 1984 , Stranger Things 3: The game , Shooting Hoops , Card Blast and Teeter (Up) . Users will be able to access these games from a new section in their catalog and it is not necessary to pay any extra charge to be able to play them, their cost is included in the subscription.

How to play from Netflix?

Image: Netflix

At the moment you can only access these video games if you have an Android device and on tablets, soon it will also be able to be played from iOS. The steps to enter the video game section are as follows:

  • Sign in to the Netflix app.
  • Access Netflix Games from the home page or the games tab.
  • Select the game you want to play.
  • Download the game through your device's app store.
  • Play the game through the Netflix app.

To play it is necessary to have an internet connection, although some video games can be played offline.

All available games will be in several languages and will automatically be set to the language you use in your profile, or in English if your language does not appear.

IN THIS ARTICLE
