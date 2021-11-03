Ryan Seacrest Asks Benny Blanco for a Favor: Will He Accept the Challenge?

Do we need a "sonic logo?" Ryan Seacrest phoned Benny Blanco and asked him to create one for the show after Seacrest heard Malik Muhammad's new podcast intro.

ICYMI, Malik scored a podcast after joining Seacrest on-air to share his monthly Malik Books picks. Malik Books, in Baldwin Hills, is a Black-owned, family-owned & community-owned bookstore he opened in 1990 that specializes in books written by and for African-Americans, including the largest African-American and diversity collection of children’s books in the country.

A sonic logo is kind of like a 5-second theme song or intro. Will Benny accept the challenge?? Watch back the funny on-air moment and stay tuned!