Review: Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is a post-apocalyptic tale laced with hope and wonder

By RYAN PAINTER, KUTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Set against a post-apocalyptic landscape, Finch builds a robot to take care of his dog and rediscovers his humanity in the process. Review: If you’re expecting a review filled with references to “Cast Away,” a film that sees Tom Hanks stranded on an island befriending...

