Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ruled out vs. Chiefs after positive COVID-19 test

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be facing the Green Bay Packers at full strength next Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be ruled out against the Chiefs in Week 9. Typically, a positive test wouldn’t immediately rule out a vaccinated player, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rodgers is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to isolate for 10 days and can only return to action if asymptomatic after those 10 days.

The last time these two teams met back during the 2019 NFL season, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a kneecap dislocation days prior and was held out of the game. This time around the Packers will be without their starting quarterback.

As a result, 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in the rowdy confines of Arrowhead Stadium. He saw his first NFL action earlier this season against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, completing five of seven passes for 68 yards and a fumble loss in Green Bay’s lone loss of the season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

