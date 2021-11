Regarding "Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards" (Oct. 25): I was an American history teacher for 30 years. Teaching about issues like slavery, our treatment of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese American families in World War II required a lot of careful thought and skill, but all are an important part of our story. It is interesting that many are protesting about this because they are worried white students will feel guilt. I always worried more about the minority students who had to see the disrespect and inhumane treatment their ancestors faced.

