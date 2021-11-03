U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.

