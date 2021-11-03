CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

JC Post
JC Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

Police investigate Facebook Marketplace armed robberies in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have made an arrest. Lenexa Police reported two armed robberies Tuesday involving Facebook Marketplace sales of electronics. The sales took place in the parking lots of a gas station and a grocery store. Police in Olathe arrested one...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Man shot, killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 45-year-old Monzell Brocks of Wichita. Just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting call at the Denny’s Restaurant, 4024 E. Harry in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located Brocks who...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Woman jailed in Kansas for driving stolen van

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Woman says her sister ID'd wrong man in KC triple murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The only eye witnesses to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City tried to tell prosecutors years before she died that she had identified the wrong shooter, but they told her it was “too late” to recant and that she could be charged with perjury, her sister testified Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Life in prison for man who stabbed, ran over Kansas doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison. Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors said police found Reddy's body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy's.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police investigate death of one-year-old Kansas boy

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Surveillance videos led to Kan. man's conviction in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas woman dies in 4-vehicle head-on crash

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles. The Honda struck an eastbound...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: 2 women found shot outside Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kan. felon crashed stolen SUV into boats, power pole

SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas felon after a pursuit through Salina ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole on Saturday night. Just after 7a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road for the report of a stolen vehicle, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Fort Riley issues warning via social media

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has warned residents of a suspicious individual in housing neighborhoods and has increased military police presence. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Fort Riley took to Facebook to warn residents of reports of an individual or individuals who act suspiciously in housing neighborhoods. It said police are conducting an investigation.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Police: Student stabbed outside Kansas high school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a student is recovering after being stabbed outside Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds before classes began. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Lock your car doors

Junction City police have alerted the public that they have recently seen a large increase in theft from motor vehicles. In almost all of the cases the vehicles were left unlocked. Police urged the public to double check their vehicles and make sure that they are locked when they arrive...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man used baseball bat in violent attack on woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on a woman. At 2:30p.m. September 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. EMS transported a 36-year-old woman from the scene...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police will participate in Safe Arrival program

Beginning Saturday, November 20 through Monday, Nov 29, 2021 the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing our occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, police also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Community Policy