CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYbxP_0clV3uln00

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics (2-5) will take a trip down south to take on the Orlando Magic (2-6). The game will be held at Amway Center with a 7 p.m. ET tip. Below, we look at the Celtics at Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Led by SF Jayson Tatum and SG Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have kicked off the season losing five of seven.

For a team with playoff aspirations, having dropped games consecutive games to the Wizards and then also losing to the Knicks, Raptors and Bulls is unacceptable. They’ll look to bounce back on track on the road.

As for the Magic, they’ve started to turn some heads behind the play of PG Cole Anthony and rookie SF Franz Wagner.

Along with several other high-potential prospects, the Magic are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando won’t be a favorite in many games, but the Magic do put up a fight.

Celtics at Magic odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:25 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Magic +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -6.5 (-108) | Magic +6.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Celtics at Magic key injuries

Celtics

  • None.

Magic

  • PG Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) out
  • SG Gary Harris (ankle) questionable
  • SF Jonathan Isaac (knee) out
  • PG Markelle Fultz (knee) out
  • SG E’Twaun Moore (knee) out

Celtics at Magic odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 112, Magic 108

PASS on the money line with a slight lean to the Magic.

At home and starting to find their rhythm, I think a +220 underdog is worth a look. Given that I don’t envision them winning, I’m not going to suggest betting this side, but it does hold more value than the -280 given to Boston.

“LEAN” to the MAGIC +6.5 (-112) as they’re actually impressed so far this season.

The only problem here is that their youth doesn’t aid efficiency on some nights. However, Anthony is starting to blossom like Orlando hoped he would’ve when drafting him in the top ten last year.

As a team, the Magic rank in the top half in true shooting percentage and bottom five in pace. At a 6.5-point spread, all they need to do is stay competitive, and with the way they’ve been playing, I think they’ll at least hang with Boston.

The Celtics are bottom ten in net rating and defensive rating. Expect a big night from Anthony and C Mo Bamba.

BET on the OVER 216.5 (-110) as Orlando is starting to surge, and both teams have forgotten how to play defense.

In Orlando’s defense, they’re crippled from injuries and opt to start two smaller guards and a rookie. For Boston, there’s really no excuse, however, they do push the pace and force teams to keep up with them.

Boston ranks 27th in defensive rating and then 15th in pace. They’ve topped 105 points in all but one game. With Tatum a full-blown superstar, expect him to score quite a bit against an undersized Magic.

The Magic are dead last in defensive rating as well. Two horrible defensive teams should make for a high-scoring game.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. It’s unclear if the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will play for the Eastern Conference franchise again. Monday morning, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the situation with Simmons. “Ben Simmons...
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Franz Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Wizards#Raptors#Bulls#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Sg
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Magic Trade Involves Terrence Ross To Boston

The Orlando Magic are rebuilding right now and after trading away Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, and Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline last NBA season, they are looking to move forward with young talents on this roster. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, and others...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Have Discussed Ben Simmons Trade, 76ers Want Jaylen Brown, According To Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in some trade discussions regarding Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers, per the report, would demand Jaylen Brown as part of any trade. That’s likely why Charania reported these talks have had “no traction as of yet.” Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, hasn’t played for the Sixers this season, taking $360,000 fines from the team for every game missed. In his career, he’s averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Player, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020. Brown, who was selected by the Celtics two picks after Simmons went to Philly, is coming off his first season as an All-Star. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Though Brown and the Celtics are working through some clear chemistry issues in the first year with Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as the president of basketball operations, trading him away is likely considered too big of a price to pay for a player desperate to get out of Philly.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy