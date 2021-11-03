CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

When Yellowstone Erupts!

By Joseph Shelton, with graphics by Rob Rath
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r98Tf_0clV3Hmo00
Graphic by Rob Rath

The blast is unthinkable, impossible to understand in human terms. Still, there are some who are far enough away that they have a moment to try. They can see a flash that overtakes the horizon, and then for a moment, they see a black streak rising into space. The scale of it is enormous beyond reckoning. Their mind searches for anything that will help them to understand what they’re looking at. It is something no other humans on the planet have ever seen.

Even before the sound of the blast can reach Ennis, Whitehall, Bozeman, Livingston, Jackson, Cody and Gardiner, the folks living in those towns are nearly instantaneously cooked alive by pyroclastic flow, a mixture of superheated gas, water, debris, lava and ash also known as a lahar. The volcanic hurricane travels downslope from the initial blast at speeds approaching 1,000 mph and destroys any structure standing in its way.

Then comes the sound, one of the booming and clamorous ever to occur on the Earth, and many, many times louder than the eruption of Krakatau, the previous record-holder for loudest recorded sound. Myriad eardrums, human and otherwise, burst as the sound of the blast travels for thousands and thousands of miles in every direction.

But first, anything within the limits of the park is, essentially, atomized. Every living thing, from the smallest blade of grass to the most ferocious grizzly, is quite literally vaporized as the magma chamber under Yellowstone empties in a series of explosions considerably larger than any explosion ever wrought by man. The explosion at Mt. St. Helens, North America’s most significant and famous volcanic event in the twentieth century, exploded with the force of 500 of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima. The blast at Yellowstone is 2,000 times the size of even that eruption.

The magma chamber being empty, the entire area on top of it, or what hasn’t been instantly obliterated, falls into the resulting cavern, creating a caldera nearly fifty-five miles across. The ejected magma, an unthinkably immense volume of liquid basalt, is 600 cubic miles of material—the equivalent of filling a cube that measures eight miles along every edge. The magma may reach into the atmosphere before falling and blanketing an area the size of Connecticut in red-hot lava 500 feet deep. Up in the clouds of ash, there are hypnotic, frighteningly beautiful flashes as additional explosions, igniting gas, and thunderstorms form in the tumult. Aside from that, the sky is as black—blacker, perhaps, than night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jr3Y7_0clV3Hmo00
Graphic by Rob Rath

Ash has entered the atmosphere and begun to spread, blotting out the sun for the majority of the United States before reaching Europe, Asia Minor, the Far East, and finally the entire globe. In the weeks and months to follow, the Earth will enter a long volcanic winter. Even in tropical climes, the average temperature will go down by as many as ten degrees.

Viewed from one perspective, the people killed in the first blast and resulting lahars are lucky, because the volcano will proceed, over hours, months and days, to change the lives of every living human on the planet.

Volcanic winter results in paltry, if not nonexistent, crop yields. Ash blankets the entire western United States, and cities like Missoula or Billings must dig themselves out of a dozen feet of ash as they would a nightmarish blizzard. The ash is ultra-absorbent, drying up or reducing to mud any bodies of waters for hundreds of miles. In fact, for most of the people unlucky enough to survive, ash is what will get them in the end.

Ash clogs the engines of jets in the air. The volume of ash is so great that the plane cannot escape it, and the jet's engines - any engines - can no longer ignite. They stall. Planes drop to Earth. Ash clogs generators and machinery, too. Nothing works: no engines turn over, not without incredible labor devoted to what would be instantaneous before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pm3Ht_0clV3Hmo00
Graphic by Rob Rath

As a result, those outside the initial blast but close enough to be under ash starve after the initial reserves of food are spent—even if cities in the East are able to keep their supply lines open, they are unable to fly or drive those supplies to affected areas. The best bet are small teams of people making the trek themselves, carrying what they are able, but the benefits of such expeditions, compared to the cost, are likely prohibitive.

Millions of people and animals across North America will be exposed to extremely heightened amounts of poisons like fluorine and sulfur hydroxide. The exposure to fluorine short-circuits the body’s ability to construct new bones. Millions develop a condition similar to that of the Elephant Man, in which their bones start to develop rough nodules, especially on the backs of hands, legs, on ribs, and in joints. The bone growths in joints make moving the limb extraordinarily painful, and domestic livestock, wildlife and humans will all be rendered essentially immobile from pain and their body’s own berserk urge to grow new, unnecessary bone matter.

The ash may be enough to destroy America’s farm belt’s ability to grow food for years, even decades. Some entire regions which were previously able to sustain their own food production are unable to grow it ever again, or at least not in one human lifetime.

A mass extinction is almost certain. Some of the Western United States’ flora and fauna are never able to recover, while other species must adapt to dramatically changing circumstances or die. Small mammals do better than large ones. Scavenging animals will have to contend with respiratory problems, poison, sudden climate change, and a host of other concerns. But they will not go hungry for lack of dead flesh, as millions of tons of biomass is, simply and irrevocably, extinguished.

The world is enshrouded in cold and dark, and sleep comes uneasily to the inhabitants of the Earth.

Fifty or sixty years after the blast, after decades of black devastation and famine, after the holy wars and territorial disputes over what parts of the world were still habitable, someone who hadn’t even been born when the eruption occurred walks along a rough-hewn path in what used to be called Yellowstone National Park.

He walks in a giant field of lava rock that stretches miles and miles. It is known to his people as a holy but terrible place. He regards it with fear and awe, but can’t quite picture the event that created it. He tries to capture it in his mind—he’s seen rudimentary fireworks, even simple combustion engines made from scavenged parts, so he tries to picture a larger version of that small explosion. Much larger. As large as the caldera through which he walks in his simple, worn shoes.

In the end, he just can’t envision it. It’s too massive, an event on a scale not meant to be grasped by humans. Proof, in fact, that the world is not necessarily made for humans at all.

But he looks down, and amongst the grey uniformity of the basalt are thousands of little green plants forcing their roots into the sparse soil.

The young man adjusts his bag over one shoulder and reflects.

Life isn’t over. Oh no, not yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTcU3_0clV3Hmo00
Graphic by Rob Rath

Comments / 17

William Speers
8d ago

The Yellowstone Caldera erupts in a massive geothermal event on average every 600,000 years and it’s been 640,000 years since the last big one.

Reply
9
Ronald Self
8d ago

super valcano when it errupts it'll be like a nuclear 💣 blast felt everywhere killing millions of people

Reply(1)
7
Related
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Watch This Rutting Bull Elk Display Baffle Tourists at Yellowstone National Park

You can always tell the difference between tourists and what I like to refer to as day or weekend vacationing Wyomingites. For one, we generally can identify our wildlife species with a quick glance. For instance, out-of-staters often refer to bison as buffalo (which depending on which book or online source you read will claim that is okay), however, we know better. Tourists often refer to elk as deer, which technically isn't wrong, considering the elk is in the deer family.
ANIMALS
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Massive Bison Herd Stampede Across Bridge in Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming's wildlife is pretty much the only reason for traffic jams in and around our beautiful state, but when they happen, how drivers react makes all the difference. A recent video was posted to YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a massive bison stampede in the Lamar Valley section on the Wyoming side of Yellowstone National Park. The stampede occurred on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The awesome footage was captioned:
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
Thrillist

You Can Ghost Hunt in Over 60 Haunted Buildings at this State Park

There are plenty of wholesome state parks out there for fans of scenic drives, fresh-air hikes, and a general sense of serenity that can only be found in Mother Nature’s warm embrace. But if you’re an absolute maniac who wants less to do with the Great Outdoors and more to do with Ghost Adventures, Bannack State Park is what you’re looking for.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Unsuspecting Hikers Startle Pack of Yellowstone Wolves

You’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open when you’re hiking in Yellowstone National Park, as a pair of hikers recently demonstrated. The duo accidentally surprised a wolf pack. Then they went on as if nothing had happened, a photographer noted in video she captured of the incident. “They...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Volcano#Famine#Western United States#Explosions
My Country 95.5

Photographer Shares Rare Video of Yellowstone’s Wapiti Wolf Pack

You could visit Yellowstone a million times and likely never see what a photographer recently witnessed. He came face-to-snout with nearly the entire Wapiti Wolf Pack. George Bumann teaches a class on the intelligence of animals which is likely why he seems to love exploring Yellowstone National Park and observing wildlife in its original element. Here's how George described what he witnessed:
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

Can we predict the next supervolcano eruption?

Beneath the calm waters of Lake Toba on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a massive supervolcano is lurking. This geological monster is one of only a handful of volcanoes capable of producing a super-eruption that could catastrophically change the global climate system for decades. So how can we predict the next supervolcano eruption?
CHINA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Bison Stampede Over Yellowstone Bridge

The couple who posted the video explained this took place last month. They were genuinely frightened as the herd came charging across a bridge where they were parked. I say parked because there really wasn’t anywhere they could go and staying inside their vehicle appears to be a common-sense choice.
TWIN FALLS, ID
wrrnetwork.com

Yellowstone Roads Closing Monday, Nov. 8th (with one exception)

This weekend, November 6-7, provides the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone. The West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 8. The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Wednesday, December 15.
TRAFFIC
Daily Montanan

What causes earthquake swarms in Yellowstone?

Earthquake swarms—sequences of elevated earthquake activity with no clear mainshock—are common at Yellowstone and many other places.  Swarms occur in a variety of volcanic and tectonic settings and have several possible causes. Some swarms are driven by slow fault slip that causes earthquakes on few sticky patches of the fault.  Other swarms are generated when magma-filled cracks push […] The post What causes earthquake swarms in Yellowstone? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
allaboutarizonanews.com

Frightening Encounters and What To Do: Living Among Arizona’s Wildlife

As beautiful as Arizona is, we have to remember we’re not the only ones roaming its terrain. From desert to mountains, canyons, and valleys, Arizona houses a vast range of landscape types. Known for its dry, hot, low-elevation deserts, it may be surprising to hear that over half the state lies at least 4,000 feet above sea level. Humphreys Peak, the highest point in the state, reaches over 12,000 feet.
ARIZONA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
102
Followers
80
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy