Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) will head north to take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-3) at Barclays Center. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks at Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Hawks are coming in 1-2 in their last three games with two double-figure losses to playoff-contending teams in the East. After a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, this team is struggling amid the new rules regarding unnatural shooting fouls.

That’s hurting a player like superstar G Trae Young, who is down to 5.3 free throws per game. However, Nets’ SG James Harden has been arguably the most impacted by the rule change.

With Brooklyn having been carried by SF Kevin Durant while the former MVP adjusts, the Nets will enter a high-profile, nationally televised game as favorites. Brooklyn has won three of its last four games.

Hawks at Nets odds, spread and lines

Money line: Hawks +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Nets -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Hawks +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Nets -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +4.5 (-105) | Nets -4.5 (-120)

Hawks +4.5 (-105) | Nets -4.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 220.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hawks at Nets key injuries

Hawks

SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) probable

(back) probable PG Trae Young (knee) probable

(knee) probable PF John Collins (foot) questionable

(foot) questionable PF Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) out

Nets

PG Kyrie Irving (personal) out

(personal) out C Nicolas Claxton (illness) out

Hawks at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 113, Hawks 105

PASS on the money line.

The value is more with the Hawks at (+160), but given that I don’t think they’ll come out on top, I’m passing on this one and looking for the most value in the points.

BET the NETS -4.5 (-120) as the better side of the spread. The Nets didn’t start out the season well, but they’ve managed to fill the role emptied by Irving’s absence.

Over the last three games, the Durant-led side has had the third-best defensive rating. On the season, Brooklyn ranks ninth in defensive rating, having been blown out several times resulting in a negative net rating. That compares favorably to the Hawks positioned at 17th.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn has looked far better recently. Harden had his first triple-double in their last game. He’s starting to figure the new rule out, shooting 19 free throws the game prior.

With Durant’s length and the veteran savvy off the bench, I expect the Nets to come out on top, and given the way the NBA plays with late-game fouling extending some performances, I expect them to cover the near six-point spread.

BET the UNDER 220.5 (-110) as the better side of the total. As noted the Nets defense has been improved recently.

Also, it’s key to note Young’s decline in free throw attempts. League-wise, scoring has been down. The Hawks are averaging more than five fewer points per game this season.

Despite having Young, the Hawks are oddly 28th in three-point attempts per game. Considering Atlanta is a bottom-ten team in pace and the Nets also rank outside the top ten, a slower game seems in store.

