You're probably thinking that it's too early to be talking Christmas being that it's not even Thanksgiving yet. Well, for many people including myself, that would be accurate. It's going to be an interesting year though. With supply issues all over the world, several news outlets and economists have already stated that you should do your Christmas shopping early. Without them stating that, anyone who has been to just about any store could probably figure out that supply chains are not what we are used to.

