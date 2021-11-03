CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ASUS VivoWatch 5 LTE spotted at Bluetooth SIG

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bluetooth SIG has revealed that ASUS is on the verge of releasing another VivoWatch. The VivoWatch 5 will support LTE and should be the successor to the VivoWatch SP. It seems that ASUS is about to announce a new smartwatch. The company has been selling...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Konftel BT30 Bluetooth Adapter

The unified communications company Konftel, has announced its new BT30 Bluetooth Adapter. Designed to provide users with more conferencing system flexibility, the new Bluetooth adapter is compatible with the company’s Konftel 800 and new Konftel 70 audio conferencing products. According to the company, the BT30 Bluetooth Adapter is a USB-based...
ELECTRONICS
HEXUS.net

Asus shares its Intel Z690 motherboard guide

You will probably have read through the launch news regarding the first six Intel Alder Lake processors for desktops. The HEXUS editor dived into the new processor choices, providing insight into the architecture and configurations initially available, on Wednesday evening. If you are interested or even tempted by the new...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Bluetooth-Free Wireless Travel Earbuds

The LG ToneFree FP9 earbuds are a travel-focused audio solution for consumers looking to enjoy a robust experience when onboard an airplane and more. The headphones connect in a wireless manner to the charging case, which can be plugged into a physical audio port to stream content in a streamlined way. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out external disturbances, while long battery life will easily handle virtually any flight.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lte#Sig#Gps#The Bluetooth Sig#Vivowatch#Wi Fi#Bp#Ecg#Ppg
ZDNet

Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: Here comes the boom

Ever played music from your phone just to hear tinny and uncomfortably loud audio? Nothing beats a high quality Bluetooth speaker, and now, there are numerous offerings available for your choosing. We've curated a list of the best on the market today, taking into account sound quality, battery life, durability, and price.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Review

Bluetooth speakers offer an easy and convenient way to take your favorite music everywhere. Given their rising popularity right now, manufacturers have been quick to flood the market with tons of products of all shapes and sizes. From the vast sea of Bluetooth speakers, today we bring you the Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: a portable music-playing elliptical-shaped waterproof speaker. If you’re curious to learn how well this affordable device will play your music, follow along in this review to learn more about its capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

LaView Bluetooth GPS Tracker with SOS Alarm

LaView Bluetooth GPS tracker allows you to locate your valuables without the limitation of connected range, and its one-click SOS alarm allows it to help you in emergent situations. The LaView measures 4 x 4 x 1cm and weighs 50g. With the compact and slim form factor, it’s easy to...
ELECTRONICS
The Windows Club

Bluetooth and devices Settings in Windows 11

If you have just upgraded to Windows 11, you may have noticed that the Settings app looks and feels very different from what you were used to in Windows 10. The reason for this is that each Setting app in a new operating system has its own style. In this...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Electronics
T3.com

Should I buy the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse?

Once you've found the best mouse to connect up to your desktop or laptop computer, the entire user experience improves: clicking, scrolling and navigating around the screen is a lot more fluid with a quality input device, and with that in mind we're committed to helping you find the best hardware for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Asus could be working on a Surface Pro competitor

Earlier today, we saw a leak claiming that Lenovo is working on a 17-inch ThinkBook Plus that has a second display in a vertical position next to the laptop’s keyboard. Evan Blass, in addition to the Lenovo ThinkBook plus leak, showed us pictures of an Asus ROG 2-in-1 portable laptop-like device called ROG Flow Z13. Evan Blass says it will be the successor to ROG Flow X13, Asus’ competitor to Microsoft Surface Pro 8.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

This funky workaround adds Bluetooth support to your HomePod

A new video shows how people can add Bluetooth support to their HomePod and HomePod mini. People will need a few things to get this working, not least a spare iOS device. If there's one thing that most people would knock Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini for it's the lack of Bluetooth support. AirPlay is the only way to get audio from a source and into one of Apple's speakers — until now.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best gaming motherboard 2021: ASUS, MSI, and more

Building a new gaming PC? One of the most important decisions that you'll have to make is what motherboard to buy to act as the foundation for your PC. Yes, the motherboard is the foundation of a PC. Sure, what CPU and GPU you buy will greatly determine the performance, but remember that everything connects to the motherboard, and if you fit a great CPU and GPU to a poor motherboard, you'll end up with a poor PC that offers a poor experience.
COMPUTERS
techweez.com

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Officially Announced

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has officially been announced. Asus made the announcement in an online launch of the tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard. The detachable two-in-one device features a 13.3″ Full HD OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 550-nits brightness.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

40% off Bluetooth Wireless Speakerphone and Charging Station

Black Friday Deals are here, and Amazon is offering the DOSS FreeTalk Handy Conferencing Partner for Home office for $48. This device is a wireless Bluetooth speakerphone designed for portability and function. With so many of us working from home or moving back and forth between the office in a hybrid environment, this is the best way to make any space functional as a meeting space. The small size makes it easy to travel with, and the full range microphone captures voices from all directions within three meters, while also offering DSP Noise Reduction technology.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $100 on this Marshall Bluetooth speaker at Amazon today

Whether you need a speaker for your bathroom or you’re looking for a way to take your backyard gatherings to the next level, you should think about investing in a great portable Bluetooth speaker. You want to find Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker deals with powerful sound, long battery life, exceptional connectivity, and water resistance. There’s no better place to start your search than with one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Right now, you can pick up a top-notch Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Speaker for just $200, a massive $100 off its original price of $300. That’s a 33% discount! Read one to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on speakers.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

ASUS launches the ROG Phone 5s series in Europe

ASUS launched the ROG Phone 5s series back in August, though international availability was a big question mark. The ROG Phone 5s series consists of two phones: the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, both of which act as replacements for the standard ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5 Pro/Ultimate, respectively. Both phones in the ROG Phone 5s series feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a higher binned Snapdragon 888 with the “Prime” core now clocked at up to 2.995GHz rather than 2.84GHz, and some additional performance optimizations to the Hexagon 780 DSP and Qualcomm AI engine. Now, both devices are available in Europe from the ASUS online store and selected retailers.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Review

Above-average ease-of-build features, including nifty PCIe slot release, swiveling M.2 mounts. Onboard Audio Chipset Realtek ALC4082 + ESS Sabre9018Q2C. November 2021 marks the generational dozen mark with Intel's desktop Core processors, and 12th Generation Core is shaping up to be one to remember. Intel’s new "Alder Lake" hardware, with its performance-and-efficiency-core design, is unquestionably the most revolutionary entry in Intel’s consumer-CPU product lines that we’ve seen in a decade. We’ve already covered the new CPU design in detail in our review of the flagship Core i9-12900K and the accompanying Z690 platform. (Hit those links for much more on both aspects.)
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Asus launches three new 11.6 inch Chromebooks

Asus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup. The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new Asus Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) and Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) convertible are part of the company’s education or “for students” line and have newer Intel Jasper Lake processor options.
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

Samsung launches 14-inch Galaxy Chromebook Go with LTE in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Just in time for the holidays, a new low-cost Chromebook is available to buy in the UK. This past summer, Samsung unveiled its latest Chromebook: The Galaxy Chromebook Go. It launched in the US first, in July, with AT&T selling an LTE variant a month later. Now, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Chromebook Go LTE in the UK. It costs £399 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy