If you consistently have a monthly balance on your credit card, here's what to do — and more importantly, what not to do — so you don't get yourself deeper in debt. Sit down and make a plan to pay down your debt. Look at where you can cut costs in your life — if there are any optional expenditures, "the credit card bill wins," says Colleen McCreary, a financial advocate at Credit Karma.

