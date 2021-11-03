CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn of the Monsters is a kaiju brawler featuring Godzilla designer art

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher WayForward and Toronto developer 13AM Games have shared gameplay for co-op kaiju brawler Dawn of the Monsters, which will be released in the first half of 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Dawn of the Monsters lets you...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Art#Kaiju#Brawler#Xbox One
