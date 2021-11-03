Dawn of the Monsters is a kaiju brawler featuring Godzilla designer art

The Nintendo Switch‘s library of games continues to grow with every passing week. The latest example of this comes from developer 13AM Games and publisher WayForward. The 2 companies are teaming up to release Dawn of the Monsters. According to IGN, the game is “a new co-op brawler in which you get to play as a Kaiju who stands up to other giant monsters and inadvertently trashes the fully destructible fictional city of New Toronto in the process”. There are 35 missions, as well as some boss fights, but according to IGN “there are over a dozen regular enemy types standing in your way as well, and you’re able to bring one friend into the battle in co-op. You can also customize your kaiju”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO