CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emery ends Newcastle rumors, says he’s staying at Villarreal

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Unai Emery has put an end to rumors about him joining Newcastle and says he will stay...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Newcastle want Emery in dugout for Brighton

Newcastle hope to appoint ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery as manager before Saturday's game against Brighton. The 49-year-old, currently in charge of Spanish side Villarreal, has emerged as the leading candidate as United's new owners look to replace Steve Bruce, reports BBC Sport. But there is still work to be done...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Newcastle United closing in on Unai Emery as new manager

Newcastle United are attempting to complete a deal for Unai Emery and will step up talks with the Spaniard over a £7 million-a-year deal for him to return to the Premier League. The Villarreal head coach, who turns 50 on Wednesday, is now the leading candidate as Steve Bruce’s successor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery makes clear Newcastle response: President has my answer

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has announced today he is staying. Emery has spoken openly about his commitment to the club amid talk of an offer from Newcastle United. He said, "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Unai Emery
chatsports.com

Unai Emery 'is now the favourite to become Newcastle's new manager', a report claims, with Saudi owners 'keen to pay a huge transfer fee' for the Villarreal boss and plotting to unveil him during the international break

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has reportedly emerged as the favourite to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle. The search for Bruce's predecessor is approaching its third week, with the Magpies' new Saudi owners no closer to appointing a manager to lead them through the battle to stay in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Newcastle United want ex-Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery to be next manager and hope to have him in charge for Brighton trip

The club’s new owners began their managerial hunt last month following the sacking of Steve Bruce, and the former Arsenal manager has been identified as their preferred choice. Discussions are underway with the 49-year-old Spaniard and should negotiations progress, the Magpies will be required to pay £5.1million in compensation. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Pulisic in contention for Newcastle trip

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has returned to training. The American has been out for around seven weeks with an ankle injury. He has not featured for Chelsea since the opening day of the season on August 14. However, Pulisic could be now be available for Saturday's clash with Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Ap#Newcastle#English#Spanish#Arsenal
Sunderland Echo

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals why he snubbed Newcastle United

The former Arsenal boss emerged as the new owners’ number one choice for the vacant managerial role and there was confidence a deal could be agreed on Tuesday morning. As the news of Emery’s potential arrival broke in England, the 50-year-old had been preparing for Villarreal’s Champions League group game with BSC Young Boys, which they won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Failure to land Emery exposes cracks in Newcastle’s lofty ambitions

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – A month on since a takeover from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund sparked scenes of wild celebration at St. James’ Park, Newcastle fans are still waiting for their windfall. Without a win in the Premier League after 10 games and rooted in the relegation zone,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Unai Emery breaks silence on Newcastle United interest

After massive speculation about Unai Emery moving to Newcastle United, he reveals that he is no longer interested and will remain at Villareal CF for the foreseeable future. Following the Newcastle financial takeover, the new owners of the club proceeded to sack former club manager Steve Bruce. This forced the club to seek out a new manager as soon as possible. With that said, Unai Emery was at the top of the shortlist for the Magpies’ new manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

Villarreal (Spain) (AFP) – Villarreal coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday that Newcastle have shown interest in appointing him as their coach but that there has been no formal offer from the Premier League club. Newcastle, who sit 19th in the table, are seeking a replacement for Steve Bruce, whom...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

BREAKING: Unai Emery announces he’s STAYING at Villareal

Newcastle United has been rejuvenated with the Saudi Arabia takeover. The Magpies have a bright future ahead with heavy amounts of capital flowing into the Premier League club. Amidst all this, it’s natural that the club is looking for a new manager. A coach who will be taking over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe ready for the hard work ahead after being named Newcastle boss

Eddie Howe has vowed to make the most of a “wonderful opportunity” after taking the helm at Newcastle on a deal until summer 2024.The 43-year-old has returned to top-level coaching for the first time since quitting Bournemouth in August 2020 after their relegation to the Championship.Howe sat in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to see Newcastle battle to a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.The ex-defender inherits a Magpies squad sitting 19th in the table and beleaguered after Steve Bruce’s exit, but also a club starting a new era after the Saudi-backed takeover.“It is a great...
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach. The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role last week to stay at Villarreal.Howe has now confirmed his return to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth, having been in the stands for Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on the weekend alongside the club’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley. He has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Transfer Rumors: Tottenham Set Sights On Newcastle's Goalkeeper Target

Andre Onana’s time with AFC Ajax is coming to an end soon, but there are already a couple of teams linked to the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Tottenham is reportedly interested in the services of the 25-year-old shot-stopper although they are not alone. Newcastle United is also considering Andre Onana, who is...
UEFA
The Independent

PSG want Fifa to take action after Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up

Paris Saint-Germain are asking Fifa to intervene in Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up which the club’s sporting director Leonardo has branded “illogical”.Messi is currently rehabbing knee and hamstring pain and is unavailable to play for the French side but Argentina have called the six-time Ballon d’Or winner up for international duty anyway.“We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase.,” Leonardo said.”“It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with Fifa.”Messi has missed a lot of this season for...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy