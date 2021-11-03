Emery ends Newcastle rumors, says he’s staying at Villarreal

After massive speculation about Unai Emery moving to Newcastle United, he reveals that he is no longer interested and will remain at Villareal CF for the foreseeable future. Following the Newcastle financial takeover, the new owners of the club proceeded to sack former club manager Steve Bruce. This forced the club to seek out a new manager as soon as possible. With that said, Unai Emery was at the top of the shortlist for the Magpies’ new manager.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO