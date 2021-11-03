CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Red wine sauce elevates simple steak recipe

By Linda Gassenheimer
ReporterHerald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis steak cooked in red wine is easy to make and is great for a weeknight meal. I also like to double the quantities, invite some guests and make it for a weekend treat. The sauce is made in the same skillet used to cook the steak, giving added flavor and...

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Sauce#Flank Steak#Food Drink#Red Wine Sauce Olive
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy