CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Freegold drills 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold at Golden Summit, Alaska

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTC; FR4N-FSE] reported additional results from the continuing 40,000-metre program currently under way on its 100%-owned Golden Summit project, near Fairbanks, Alaska. Drill hole GS2107 returned 7.4 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, 23.2 metres of 0.98 g/t, 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold, including 2.1...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Golden Minerals Drills 20m Grading 8.2 g/t Au at Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine and Completes 2021 Drill Programs

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce final assay results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Beauce Gold Fields samples Megantic Property, finds gold in Chesham and Ditton sand pits

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨), (“BGF”): is please to announce it has completed the sampling of the Chesham & Ditton sand and gravel pits on the Company’s Megantic placer to hardrock exploration property located in southern Quebec. The sampling was to further investigate gold anomalies along the southern section of the Bella Fault line that returned up to 10 grams per ton first identified on the Chesham as well as on various sections of the property (see BGF press releases of April 12 & 23, 2021).
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Golden Minerals drills 20 metres of 8.2 g/t gold at Rodeo mine, Mexico

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX; NYSE AMERICAN] reported final assay results from its reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its 100%-owned Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the drilling include drill hole RRC-021-034 that returned 28 metres at 2.0 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

TomaGold drills 28.5 metres of 1.41 g/t gold at Obalski, Quebec

TomaGold Corp. [LOT-TSXV] reported initial results from the first phase of its 11,500-metre drilling program that began on July 10, 2021, on its 100%-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The first phase of drilling consists of 14 holes for 4,751 metres and a 263-metre wedge hole. Assays are pending for the last three holes.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
resourceworld.com

Tectonic Metals grab samples 190.4 g/t gold at Tibbs project, Alaska

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TECT-TSXV; TETOF-OTCQB] has made a surface discovery of high-grade, Pogo-style quartz-sulphide veining in grab samples from the underexplored gneissic rocks at the 100$-optioned Tibbs gold project, located less than 35 km from Northern Star Resources’ Pogo gold mine, Alaska. Rock grab gold values from the West Trench...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Meridian Mining drills 49 metres of 1.4% CuEq at Cabacal, Brazil

Meridian Mining UK Societas [MNO-TSXV; MRRDF-OTC] provided results from its drilling program at its camp-scale Cabacal copper-gold VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Hole CD-072 was drilled as part of its delineation program along the Cabacal Northwest Extension (CNWE) targeting high-grade copper-gold VMS-type mineralization overprinted by high-grade...
WORLD
resourceworld.com

Mountain Boy drills 3.2 metres of 241.7 AgEq at American Creek, British Columbia

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. [MTB-TSXV; MBYMF-OTC] reported encouraging results from its 2021 field program on the 100%-owned American Creek prospect in the Golden Triangle, northwest British Columbia which included drilling, underground and surface sampling, as well as surface geologic mapping and soil geochemistry. The results confirm the presence of a large silver-gold-base metal mineralizing system and outlined several new prospective areas for further exploration.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

P2 Gold drills 48.77 metres of 2.3 g/t AuEq in Nevada

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV] has released the first results of phase 1 drilling at is Gabbs project, which is located in the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The company said highlights from the first 12 reverse circulation drill holes included 2.30 g/t gold over 48.77 metres and 2.63 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 38.10 metres.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Metre#Freegold Ventures Ltd#Golden Summit#Gs2111
resourceworld.com

Great Atlantic drills 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] reported analytical results for the first drill hole (GP-21-149) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100%-optioned Golden Promise gold property located within the central Newfoundland gold belt. The drill hole intersected 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres core length at the Jaclyn...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Red Pine drills 2.08 g/t gold over 55.66 metres at Wawa

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV] said the 2021 drilling program in the Surlaga South discovery area of its 100%-owned Wawa Gold Project has returned a significant gold intersection. The project is located two kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Drilling highlights include drill hole SD-21-302, which returned 2.08 g/t gold over...
resourceworld.com

Solitario Zinc discovers new gold zones at Golden Crest, South Dakota

Solitario Zinc Corp. [SLR-TSX; XPL-NYSE American] has discovered two new areas containing significant gold mineralization at surface on its Golden Crest project. Based on these results, and its ongoing exploration program, Solitario has expanded its mineral claim position from approximately 18,500 acres to 21,340 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Applies for Drill Permit on the Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that the application for a permit to conduct exploration drilling on the Perron-East Gold Project has been submitted to the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks. Spearmint's 100-percent owned Perron-East gold project in Quebec is located in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. and Starr Peak Mining Ltd. On October 13, 2021, Amex Exploration Inc. announced significant drill results including 6.9 m of 43.74 g/t Au at Perron in a shallow hole and 28.64 g/t Au over 5 m at depth. On November 11, 2021, Starr Peak Mining Ltd. announced significant drill results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% zinc-equivalent over 13.45 m, including 3.83 per cent Cu over 2.25 m. Laurentia Exploration, the same geological team who've conducted significant drill programs for both Amex and Starr Peak, will be overseeing all aspects of Spearmint's upcoming drill program on the Perron-East gold Project. Previous work programs on the Perron-East gold project have discovered multiple soil anomalies and an Induced Polarization (IP) survey over these anomalies have defined the highest priority drill targets. Spearmint is fully funded for this drill program using funds from a flow-through financing of $1 million dollars at twenty cents completed in May 2021, which included a lead investment by certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. Spearmint expects to begin this much anticipated and fully funded drill program in December 2021. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
resourceworld.com

Benchmark drills 3.05 metres of 57.65g/t AuEq at Cliff Creek, Lawyer’s Project, British Columbia

Benchmark Metals Inc. [BNCH-TSXV; BNCHF-OTCQX; A2JM2X-WKN] reported new results from infill drilling at the Cliff Creek Mid zone at its 100%-owned Lawyer’s Gold-Silver Project, northern British Columbia, including 3.05 metres core length of 56.65 g/t gold and 79.75 g/t silver or 57.65 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) within 68.58 metres core length of 3.07 g/t gold and 11.72 g/t silver or 3.22 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21CCRC020.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bam Bam samples 0.89% copper, 0.638 g/t gold at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. [BBR-CSE; NPEZF-OTC; 4NPB-FSE] received results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected from the new drill road construction at the 100%-optioned Majuba Hill Project located 156 miles outside Reno in Pershing County Nevada. The results are very encouraging with six samples returning greater than 2,000 ppm (0.2%) copper. All these samples occur within the western group of samples. Five samples along this road returned good gold assays with a high of 0.638 g/t gold. Refer to company press release for complete assays.
NEVADA STATE
kitco.com

Kirkland Lake upgrades key Fosterville drill intercept to 947 g/t gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the drill result initially reported for the Lower Phoenix VG intercept was 51.7...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Fokus Mining drilling magnetic target at Galloway gold project, Quebec

Fokus Mining Corp. [FKM-TSXV; F7E1-FSE] has begun 1,500 metres of exploration drilling to test a large magnetic anomaly detected during the last high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the 100%-optioned Galloway gold project located 25 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Following the results of this survey conducted by Novatem Inc., a...
resourceworld.com

Azimut drills 60.8 metres of 1.44 g/t gold at Elmer property, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-PTSXV; AZMTF-OTC] reported new high-grade gold intervals from the Patwon zone on the company’s 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling completed to date has confirmed an open-ended robust core zone at Patwon. The final assay results have now been received for 15...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Integra drills 92.66 metres of 3.36 g/t AuEq at Florida Mountain, Idaho

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported multiple high-grade drill results from the Florida Mountain deposit as well as long widths of mineralization within the existing resource envelope at Florida Mountain that exceed the current grade of the resource estimate. Florida Mountain is 150 km southwest of Boise, Idaho. George...
FLORIDA STATE
resourceworld.com

Aldebaran drills porphyry at Argentina gold-copper project

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [ALDE-TSXV] on Thursday said drilling has commenced at its Altar copper-gold project in Argentina for the 2021 to 2022 field season. The company said it will have three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig will be added in early December. “We look forward to drilling...
INDUSTRY
miningnewsnorth.com

Drills tap gold at new White Gold target

White Gold Corp. Nov. 1 reported strong gold intercepts in three rotary air blast holes drilled at Ulli's Ridge, an exploration target about 3,000 meters southwest of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits on the company's namesake property in Yukon's White Gold District. Golden Saddle and Arc host a combined...
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy