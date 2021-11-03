WNBA champion Dana Evans is more than a baller or pretty face

Dana Evans (Photo courtesy of Michael Hicks Jr., Mike Hicks Visuals LLC)

WNBA champion Dana Evans did not attain success by chance, she molded herself from her youth in ballet, crafting not only her physical skill but also her competitive nature, dedication, and work ethic. She continued that success at the University of Louisville, where she led the ACC in scoring, was named ACC Player of the Year twice, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American. Now, she’s the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and stars as a guard for the Chicago Sky. She shared the details of how she built her brand as a beautiful baller.

Can you tell us a little bit about Dana Evans, the brand, versus Dana Evans, the athlete?

Dana Evans the brand is just me being myself, I love getting my hair and lashes done, getting my nails done, my feet done, and changing outfits. So for me, it’s just being myself, switching it up, and just not being basic. As an athlete, I’m kind of the same. If something’s not working, I’ll switch it up. I like to stay looking presentable on the court as well.

How do you garner brand collaborations or press?

Again, it’s just [by] being myself. I’ve always loved to take pictures. So just showing that I’m versatile, I can wear heels, Jordans and Nikes and I can switch my style up all the time. Just being yourself and showing who you are. Also, I will say interacting with fans and just making sure that [they know] I appreciate them. Because they’re huge to your career and success.

