CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA champion Dana Evans is more than a baller or pretty face

By Victoria Syphoe View Author Posts
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmMjt_0clUykGQ00
Dana Evans (Photo courtesy of Michael Hicks Jr., Mike Hicks Visuals LLC)

WNBA champion Dana Evans did not attain success by chance, she molded herself from her youth in ballet, crafting not only her physical skill but also her competitive nature, dedication, and work ethic. She continued that success at the University of Louisville, where she led the ACC in scoring, was named ACC Player of the Year twice, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American. Now, she’s the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and stars as a guard for the Chicago Sky. She shared the details of how she built her brand as a beautiful baller.

Can you tell us a little bit about Dana Evans, the brand, versus Dana Evans, the athlete?

Dana Evans the brand is just me being myself, I love getting my hair and lashes done, getting my nails done, my feet done, and changing outfits. So for me, it’s just being myself, switching it up, and just not being basic. As an athlete, I’m kind of the same. If something’s not working, I’ll switch it up. I like to stay looking presentable on the court as well.

How do you garner brand collaborations or press?

Again, it’s just [by] being myself. I’ve always loved to take pictures. So just showing that I’m versatile, I can wear heels, Jordans and Nikes and I can switch my style up all the time. Just being yourself and showing who you are. Also, I will say interacting with fans and just making sure that [they know] I appreciate them. Because they’re huge to your career and success.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 6

Related
rolling out

Brittany Renner denies trapping NBA baller PJ Washington with baby (video)

Social media influencer and Instagram model Brittany Renner has been dragged through the media this year with accusations that she manipulated and trapped NBA baller PJ Washington. Renner gave birth to the former couple’s son in May and has been accused of being a gold-digger by intentionally getting pregnant by the 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets basketball star for a huge pay day once she gave birth.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Evans
New York Post

Trinity Rodman shares emotional, rare moment with father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman, rookie 19-year-old forward on the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and daughter of Dennis Rodman, was surprised by her father at the team’s playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday. Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in the NWSL draft this past February, and the youngest player...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Face#Acc#Wnba Draft#The Chicago Sky#Jordans#Nikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Clarifies His Comments Calling Michael Jordan Selfish: "He Was A Great Scorer, But A Lot Of Things That He Did Was Based On Him As An Individual. I Think Basketball Is A Team Game."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated 90s basketball as a duo on Chicago Bulls. They managed to win 6 championships that were split into two separate three-peats. There's no doubt that many view them as the standard for a partnership between two players on the court, and it's clear that their basketball abilities meshed together extremely well.
NBA
Robb Report

Michael Jordan Is the Highest-Paid Athlete Ever, With $2.62 Billion in Career Earnings

Michael Jordan isn’t just the king of basketball, he’s the king of the entire sports world. The retired NBA great is the highest-paid athlete of all time, with an estimated $2.62 billion in inflation-adjusted career earnings, according to an analysis by Sportico. His Airness tops a list of 12 billionaire athletes, which includes long-retired greats like Arnold Palmer and present-day stars such as Lionel Messi. The most startling fact about Jordan’s career earnings, apart from the amount itself, is how little of it comes from his time on the court. Only six percent of what the 58-year-old has made comes from contracts...
NBA
Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy