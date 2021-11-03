CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Week's Wisconsin Mailbag

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadger247 answers your questions in this week's...

247sports.com

wkzo.com

MSU’s Gervin to transfer to Wisconsin

EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cornerback Kalon Gervin is transferring from the Michigan State University football program to the University of Wisconsin. Gervin announced on social media yesterday that he will join the Badgers in 2022. The red-shirt junior entered the transfer portal last month. Gervin recorded 44 tackles...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Michigan State, Wisconsin and Baylor are Week 9's best trolls

Week 9 in college football fell on Halloween weekend and was appropriately filled with tricks and treats. The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs kept their perfect record intact by steamrolling the Florida Gators. No. 8 Michigan State also maintained an unblemished record by defeating No. 6 Michigan with an electric performance by Kenneth Walker III.
MICHIGAN STATE
hawkcentral.com

Iowa football postgame mailbag: Should Iowa make a change at quarterback after Wisconsin fiasco?

Iowa football was outclassed for the second straight game. Two weeks ago it came at the hands of Purdue 24-7 and on Saturday to another familiar foe: Wisconsin 27-7.The Hawkeyes were dominated in every phase of the game. They lost the turnover battle 3-0, the time of possession battle by over 11 minutes and only converted 2-of-13 third down attempts.
IOWA STATE
offtackleempire.com

The OTE Weekly Mailbag Actually Wants To Talk About Football!

Good evening! I need a distraction from watching the Vikings “play football” so let’s do this!. Yesterday was awesome. We got an incredible Michigan-MSU, a nailbiting PSU-OSU, a wild Indiana-Maryland, a ridiculous Purdue-Nebraska, an Illinutgersy Rutgers-Illinois, a ridiculous Minnesota-Northwestern, and whatever the hell Iowa-wisconsin was. Would it have been more awesome if Iowa knew how to play football? Sure, but that didn’t happen. So we got 6 great games and that last one for an wonderful weekend of B1Gness. Will next weekend live up to the standard set? Absolutely not, but we can dream.
NFL
chatsports.com

Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 9

The calendar has turned to November and the Wisconsin Badgers are one win away from bowl eligibility, so it’s probably time to start checking out where various media outlets think Wisconsin football will be spending the holidays this year. There is still plenty left to happen this season, so the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Pride Of Detroit

Ask POD: Detroit Lions Week 9 mailbag submissions

With the Detroit Lions' bye week upon us, and coming off arguably the most disastrous loss of the season, we’re sure you’ve got plenty to say and more than a few questions (you’re not alone). So, it’s the perfect time for another edition of the Ask POD Lions mailbag. Each...
NFL
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's Mailbag TV edition: Is this one of the Wolf Pack's best D-lines ever?

In this week's TV edition of Murray's Mailbag presented by Laub and Laub, from Nevada football to the best hair in the league, here's a look at what questions we're answering in this week's segment:. You said after Nevada's win over UNLV on Friday that the Wolf Pack-Boise State rivalry...
NFL
247Sports

Monday Mailbag: What is Oregon's toughest remaining game?

What is Oregon's toughest remaining game? Is Oregon's offense operating at a level where we feel confident picking them to win a playoff game if they get there? What's the latest in recruiting with Cyrus Moss and his decision to visit somewhere else instead of Oregon? What freshmen could have big years the rest of the season?
OREGON STATE
chatsports.com

Grading Wisconsin’s bludgeoning of Rutgers

Wisconsin took liberties on the Rutgers defense, who had no real answer all day for the Badgers offense. Graham Mertz started off rocky with an early interception, but ended up throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, which hopefully can be used as some momentum for the young passer. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A former Wisconsin Badger is questionable to play for Rutgers this week

When Wisconsin meets Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights hope to have a familiar face leading the way offensively. Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank went to Rutgers following the 2019 season, and has since become a significant part of the Scarlet Knights’ offense and special teams units. The former Badger has 20 catches for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

OTB: Miami Hate Week & Monday Mailbag

The boys are back On The Bench today to recap what they saw on the re-watch of NC State/FSU and then we get into the mailbag. All questions are submitted the day before by Noles247 members. Today we cover topics ranging from the football team, to coaching and lots of recruiting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

The OTE Weekly Mailbag Questions Request would like you to keep it down a bit.

That’s about all I can say abut the weekend in football where the only Minnesota team to show up was the Loons, and even they struggled to finish without a loss. Meanwhile I woke up today with a headache, a cold, and the stunning realization that it was Monday and I did a whole lot of not a damn thing yesterday.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

What Wisconsin's Paul Chryst said during his Week 11 press conference

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke to the media Monday, following its win 52-3 win over Rutgers. The Badger’s offense was firing on all cylinders against the Scarlett Knights. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 240 yards passing with three touchdowns. The team also rushed 305 yards on the ground lead...
WISCONSIN STATE
chatsports.com

Mailbag: “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring” Edition

We’ll start out with some follow-up from the actual game last Saturday, turn to bigger picture issues, and finally close out with a little basketball talk. Nice and tidy. Not what I would’ve done. I don’t agree with the logic but I understand it. Let’s run through what Jimmy was hoping for in his head:
ENVIRONMENT
247Sports

Monday Mailbag: What's your confidence Oregon wins out?

What are the chances the Oregon Ducks can run the table the rest of the season and how confident do you feel about that? Is there any chance the Ducks are asking Travis Dye to shoulder too much of the workload down the stretch on offense? What's going on in Oregon football recruiting?
OREGON STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Committee ripped over Michigan, Michigan State, other inaccuracies

The College Football Playoff rankings caused quite the stir after Tuesday night’s reveal, including Michigan being ranked over Michigan State, despite a head-to-head loss. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt ripped the CFP committee for that decision and others, including inaccuracies with Auburn, Wisconsin and Penn State. Klatt originally questioned, but ended up being fine with Alabama at No. 2 overall.
MICHIGAN STATE

