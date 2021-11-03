This Week's Wisconsin Mailbag

Good evening! I need a distraction from watching the Vikings “play football” so let’s do this!. Yesterday was awesome. We got an incredible Michigan-MSU, a nailbiting PSU-OSU, a wild Indiana-Maryland, a ridiculous Purdue-Nebraska, an Illinutgersy Rutgers-Illinois, a ridiculous Minnesota-Northwestern, and whatever the hell Iowa-wisconsin was. Would it have been more awesome if Iowa knew how to play football? Sure, but that didn’t happen. So we got 6 great games and that last one for an wonderful weekend of B1Gness. Will next weekend live up to the standard set? Absolutely not, but we can dream.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO