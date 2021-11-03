Pioneer Women's Park Gazebo Design Public Meeting Scheduled

Community members have an opportunity to provide input on the renovation and design of the Pioneer Women’s Park gazebo during a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department starting at:

6:30 p.m. November 10

at the Women’s Improvement Association (WIA) Building,

340 N. Reymond St.

The public can discuss the project with Desert Peaks Architects and Parks personnel and provide input for the gazebo.

For information, contact Parks & Recreation at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.