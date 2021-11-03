CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 1999, he predicted the Dow would reach 36,000. It finally came true

KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an episode of "Crossfire" on CNN, James Glassman...

www.kpvi.com

CNN

Dow closes above 36,000 for the first time

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 36,000 mark for the first time Tuesday following a gain of about 140 points, or 0.4%. On Monday it had briefly risen above 36,000 but didn't end the day there. Investors had to wait only a little...
wealthmanagement.com

Author of 'Dow 36,000' Book on Lessons Learned Since the 1999 Prediction

(Bloomberg) -- It’s probably been dunked on more than your average Nerf basketball hoop. And yet the prediction in the book “Dow 36,000” now has been fulfilled, with the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average touching the level promised in the title by authors James Glassman and Kevin Hassett. The only...
Fortune

Remember ‘Dow 36,000’? The ‘most spectacularly wrong investing book ever’ is finally right—22 years later

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s probably been dunked on more than your average Nerf basketball hoop. And yet the prediction in the book “Dow 36,000” now has been fulfilled, with the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average touching the level promised in the title by authors James Glassman and Kevin Hassett.
milwaukeesun.com

Stocks in America again reach record heights, Dow Jones lags

NEW YORK, New York - It was just another regular trading day on Wall Street Thursday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closing at record highs. Only the Dow Jones was sold off. "We have had a very strong earnings season and the Fed has followed...
FOXBusiness

Dow reclaims 36,000 level, Avis soars

U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday as an off-year Election Day dawned with several important races to be decided around the country and as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 90 points or 0.26% after reclaiming the 36,000...
abc17news.com

Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points. The Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its next policy statement comes out Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54%. Pfizer rose 4.1% after delivering a strong profit report and raising its forecast.
Washington Examiner

Media: Stop worrying about inflation, you idiots

Inflation rose in October to a three-decade high of 6.2%. More specifically, inflation increased by 0.9% last month, compared to its increase of 0.4% in September and 0.3% in August. This is the fastest rate of increase in 31 years. But don’t believe your lying eyes, says our very reliable...
MarketWatch

Visa, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 113-point drop

Dragged down by declines for shares of Visa and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Visa's shares are down $7.01 (3.2%) while those of Caterpillar have fallen $4.64 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 77-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include IBM (IBM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
abc17news.com

Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow’s push over 36,000

Shares are mostly lower in Asia, weighed down by concerns over disrupted supply chains and shipping, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first close above 36,000 points. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy and will issue a policy statement later Wednesday. Oil prices declined, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.55%.
seeitmarket.com

Why Dow Jones Industrials Needs Correction Before True Breakout

The broader stock market has made a nice recovery from the September pullback. Yes, it was just a pullback. And not even a strong pullback at that. After months of sideways action on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (even though we made new highs), this stock market index needs a refresh and strong breakout.
