Modern Warfare Leaks: Shipment, Terminal, Favela to Return

News has been pouring in about Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next title in the series coming to PC and consoles on November 5. If Call of Duty is known for anything, it’s consistency, and fans are already looking ahead to see what might be in store after the excitement Vanguard brings dies down. Last month, some reputable leaks began circulating the web indicating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would be coming sometime in 2022. No, we’re not talking about the remaster of the 2009 title–we’re talking about a brand new game. Rumor has it the game will use roman numerals to differentiate it from the classic PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game.
