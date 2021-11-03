CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare Leaks: Shipment, Terminal, Favela to Return

By Noam Radcliffe
 7 days ago
Call of Duty leaker @RalphsValve has shared several maps that they say will return in Call of Duty 2022, which is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Ralph's list includes Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment...

