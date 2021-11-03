CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Speaks Out About Kylie Prew Breakup, Reveals Where They Currently Stand

justjaredjr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa is speaking out about her breakup with Kylie Prew for the first time. If you didn’t know, the 18-year-old and her girlfriend broke up a few weeks ago after 10 months of dating. JoJo has yet to talk about the split or confirm it herself publicly, but...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 1

extratv

JoJo Siwa Confirms Split with Kylie Prew

After weeks of breakup rumors, JoJo Siwa has confirmed her split with Kylie Prew. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant went public with the news for the first time on Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast. She told the host, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Mic Completely Muted in Embarrassing Mix-Up

Dancing With The Stars' "Queen Night" episode had a couple of bumps, including a really embarrassing moment for the sound team and host Tyra Banks. After coming back from a commercial break, Banks' microphone was muted, so her introduction to the third and final group dance to "We Are the Champions" was not heard at all. The night featured all duos dancing to songs by the band Queen.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits, according to a new report. The two reportedly broke up two weeks ago. The rumors were true — JoJo Siwa is single again. The Dance Moms alum, 18, and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 20. “JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source told the outlet, adding that some Dancing With the Stars cast “are aware about the breakup.” The source said that the break up occurred two weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Co-Stars Dating in Surprise Romance

TLC's reality dating show 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life's second season premieres on Nov. 12, and it already promises to be full of drama. In the first trailer, it was revealed that former 90 Day Fiance cast members Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating. Meester formerly dated Darcey Silva in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2, while Tarazona was with Timothy "Tim" Malcolm in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Have Broken Up After 10 Months of Dating: "Right Person, Wrong Time"

Weeks after speculation that JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, broke up, the Dancing With the Stars contestant is finally breaking her silence. On Nov. 2, JoJo confirmed their breakup to Paris Hilton on the This is Paris podcast. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," JoJo said. "But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life." JoJo added that she's "lucky" that their friendship lasted amid the breakup. "It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time,' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true," JoJo added, later explaining that she believes her age and "hectic schedule" contributed to their relationship ending.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Tangos to Queen on ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Watch

It takes two to tango, true, but it requires something special to tango like JoJo Siwa. The teen celebrity and her partner Jenna Johnson have dominated Dancing With The Stars in recent rounds, as they’ve showcased their flexibility and attention to detail across multiple styles. Siwa and Johnson’s own body...
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Cody Rigsby Regrets Not Asking For A Male Partner For Season 30 Of Dancing With The Stars

Between the hookup rumors, Covid-19 scares, and Kenya Moore’s untimely elimination, this season of Dancing with the Stars has been one for the books. But before anyone took a step on the dancefloor, season 30 made headlines as the first season to feature a same-sex pair. Nickelodeon star Jojo Siwa teamed up with pro-dancer Jenna […] The post Cody Rigsby Regrets Not Asking For A Male Partner For Season 30 Of Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': The Miz Reacts to Losing Elimination Vote to JoJo Siwa

WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is not angry about his elimination from Dancing With the Stars, especially because it kept JoJo Siwa in the competition. Mizanin and the Dance Moms alum were surprisingly in the bottom two at the end of the Nov. 1, and the judges unanimously decided to save Siwa and her pro dance partner Jenna Johnson. Mizanin wished Siwa the best of luck and praised her dedication in a fun Nov.4 Instagram post.
WWE
extratv

JoJo Siwa Says ‘I’m Really Happy’ Amid Breakup Rumors

JoJo Siwa is opening up about another perfect score on “Dancing with the Stars”… and her life amid reports that she recently split with girlfriend Kylie Prew. “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with JoJo and her dance partner Jenna Johnson after Horror Night, and Siwa shared, “I want to say that I’m really happy right now and I have been really happy since… January when I came out. I think you have a choice in life to let your happiness grow no matter what’s going on in your life. I’m really lucky for the people I surround myself with, and my bubble stays the same, no matter what happens in my bubble… When I trust you, unless you do something awful to me, that never goes away, and I think that’s something that I am really grateful for.”
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

