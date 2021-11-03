CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2022 Board Election Slate

aiabaltimore.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadhuri Subramaniam, AIA, is an Architect at STV,Inc. where she serves as a project manager for a wide range of project types, including transportation, retail/commercial and institutional projects. She holds a Bachelors of Architecture from Mumbai University, India, and has been working in the United States for the past...

aiabaltimore.org

Comments / 0

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

ELECTION 2021: Meet the Davidson town board candidates

DAVIDSON – Eight town residents are candidates in the Nov. 2 election for five seats on the Davidson town board. The field includes current commissioners Jane Campbell and Autumn Rierson Michael and fellow candidates Jeff Boyd, Matthew Dellinger, Ryan Fay, Tracy Mattison Brandon, Tim Neal and Dan Ryan. Three current...
DAVIDSON, NC
jcitytimes.com

Education Matters Slate Takes Three Board of Education Seats

In the election to fill three school board seats, the Jersey City Education Association-backed Education Matters candidates Younass Mohamed Barkouch, Natalia Ioffe and Paula Jones-Watson convincingly defeated five other candidates, three of whom ran under the banner Change for Children. The Education Matters slate touted its “wholistic approach” to improving...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Klein ISD

Unofficial Klein ISD Board of Trustee Election Results

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election for Klein ISD Board of Trustee Positions 2, 3, 4, and 5 confirm that Doug James (Position 2), Chris “CT” Todd (Position 3), Dustin Creager (Position 4), and Ronnie K. Anderson (Position 5) will serve as Klein ISD Board of Trustee members pending official election results and vote canvassing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
nei.org

NEI Elects Members to Board of Directors and Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In October, the Nuclear Energy Institute’s (NEI) board of directors elected four new members, as well as two new members to the executive committee. The elections took place on October 14, 2021, during the organization’s board of directors meeting. Elected to the board of directors are:. Pamela Cowan –...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocomotive.com

UPDATED: Milner re-elected to The Woodlands board of directors

Incumbent Bob Milner was re-elected to his seat on The Woodlands board of directors Position 7 with around 56% of the vote. Milner received a total of 9,746 votes from Montgomery County, which posted unofficial results from all precincts, and from Harris County early voting. Opponents Zipporah Singleton and Luis Granados received 5,501 and 2,242 votes, respectively.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
WVNews

Shuman elected to Clear Mountain Bank board

BRUCETON MILLS — Clear Mountain Bank officials have announced that Robert Louis Shuman has been elected to serve on the bank’s board of directors. Shuman has practiced law for more than 25 years with his family’s law firm, Reeder & Shuman, located in Morgantown. He was formerly an adjunct lecturer at the West Virginia University College of Law, has presented continuing education lectures for various associations and has served as an expert witness in many real estate matters.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
aiabaltimore.org

Job Posting: Murphy Dittenhafer Seeks Project Architect

Join our growing 25+ person firm in the full-time role of Project Architect, based in either our Baltimore, MD or York PA office with remote work options. This is a great opportunity to work with talented people in one of the area’s premier Architectural environments. Breadth of Work. M&D has...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Atlanta#Housing Projects#Aia Baltimore Board#Stv Inc#Mumbai University#Emerging Professionals#The Aia Baltimore Board#The Mdot Maa Green Team#De I Council#Leed Ap#Dba Chambers
YourErie

Pa. ranked 6th most charitable state

In the season of giving, a new study shows Pennsylvania is one of the richest and most generous states in the country. WalletHub looked at volunteer participation and charitable giving for all 50 states, and the commonwealth finished sixth best. Some of the measured metrics include volunteer rates, number of people collecting or distributing food, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aiabaltimore.org

Job Posting: The Sheward Partnership Seeks Architect (Philadelphia or Baltimore)

The Sheward Partnership is seeking an experienced Architect to join our firm, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with a satellite office in Baltimore, Maryland. This technically proficient team player is an extremely well organized architect, possessing the ability to coordinate all aspects of vertical construction. Candidates must be technically knowledgeable, highly detailed, self-motivated, and have an exceptional work ethic. The Sheward Partnership is a progressive, energetic, and environmentally conscious firm that employs highly motivated and talented professionals. Available architect positions can be based in Philadelphia, PA or Baltimore, PA.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland trans veterans seek VA coverage for surgery, but agency still drafting proposed rules

Retired Navy mechanic Taryn Wilson of Baltimore says she experienced depression over the years because the sex she was assigned at birth did not match the one she sees herself as. Wilson, 44, who retired in 2018 after 23 years of service, wants to have gender affirmation surgery and was elated when the Department of Veterans Affairs announced June 19 that it will cover such procedures for ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Country
India
CBS Atlanta

Dept. Of Labor Recognizes Atlanta-Based Company For Hiring, Supporting Veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Olszewski Proposes Expanding Role Of Baltimore County Commission On Veterans’ Affairs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — To mark Veterans Day, Baltimore County Johnny Executive Olszewski Jr. proposed legislation to expand the role of a commission designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families. Formed in 2003, the Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs has been defunct over the last several years, Olszewski’s office said. Under the bill, the committee would research the needs of veterans’ families, expand community outreach, work with relevant government agencies, and grow to include a larger, more diverse membership. “Today, as we honor all those veterans who have and continue to serve our nation, we are proud to announce these efforts to restart and expand this critical commission and ensure County government does all we can to support our veterans—and their families—across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. Olszewski will introduce the legislation at the Baltimore County Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC4 Columbus

School board election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- It's a position you see on the ballot year after year, but now -- more than ever -- people are tossing their hats into the ring for one special seat at election time. https://nbc4i.co/3BwBrAu.
COLUMBUS, OH
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Progressive Slate Leads in Jeffco School Board Election

The three-candidate slate backed by the Jeffco teachers union has a sizable lead in the district’s school board race, according to early election returns. The slate includes Danielle Varda, Paula Reed, and Mary Parker. In a two-person race for District 1, Varda had a wide lead over opponent Jeffrey Wilhite. In a two-person race for District 5, Parker had a comfortable lead over opponent Kathy Miks. In a three-person race for District 2, Reed had a double-digit lead over opponents Theresa Shelton and David Johnson.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Skagit Valley Herald

ELECTION 2021: School Board Roundup

Meredith McIlmoyle and Diana Farnsworth are leading in races for seats on the Anacortes School Board. When initial election results were released Tuesday night, McIlmoyle led Celese Stevens by 1,400 votes in the race for Position 1 and Farnsworth led Erik Schorr by 1,105 votes in the race for Position 2.
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy