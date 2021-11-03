CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonderful Women Wednesday: Magdalena Mieri

By Emily Niekrasz
Smithsonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagdalena Mieri is a cultural anthropologist who has been the director of the Program in Latino History at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History since 2005. Prior to that, she served as the programs manager at the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, now known as...

WEKU

He always wanted a Ph.D. in physics. He finally earned it at 89

Manfred Steiner had a successful and productive career as a doctor, helping generations of medical students learn about hematology. But all along, he had a nagging feeling he should be doing something else: studying physics. At age 89, he has finally fulfilled that dream, earning his Ph.D. in physics from Brown University.
EDUCATION
Garden City News

A wonderful afternoon of history, music

On Wednesday October 6, at the Garden City Casino, the General Program Committee of The Community Club of Garden City and Hempstead, opened its season with a few words and blessing by Dean Michael Sniffen, from the Cathedral of the Incarnation. Following the blessing, Linda Russel was introduced. Linda read a detailed history of Garden City and performed appropriate songs from that era. Linda uses guitar, mountain and hammered dulcimers, pennywhistle and limberjack The topic for this program was “A History of Garden City in Song and Story.” Linda started with a song in honor of A.T Stewart’s Heritage, followed by popular songs of the 19th and 20th centuries to coincide with landmark events in Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Painting of Yale University's namesake with an enslaved black child is returned to public display at one of it's museums as experts try to determine boy's identity

An 18th century painting depicting Yale University's namesake alongside an enslaved black child has been returned to public display as experts investigate the artwork's origins. The nearly life-size, oil-on-canvas portrait shows Elihu Yale and family members sitting at a table with tobacco pipes and wine glasses, while an enslaved boy...
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

(Online) Community: Artist Talk with Rick Lowe

Artist Rick Lowe will be joined by writer and curator Antwaun Sargent to discuss how creativity can empower people and communities to spark economic, social, and political change. Rick Lowe is celebrated for his achievements in both the arts and community revitalization. Lowe is perhaps best known for cofounding the Houston-based Project Row Houses, an arts and cultural community developed in one of the city’s oldest African American neighborhoods that provides art education programs, exhibition spaces, artist studios, gardening, mentoring, and an incubator for housing development, all while preserving the character of the area’s historic shotgun houses.
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

Upcoming Event: What Was James Smithson Doing in the Kitchen & Classroom?

The Smithsonian Libraries and Archives invites you to join us for our 2021 Dibner Library Lecture, featuring Steven Turner, “What Was James Smithson Doing in the Kitchen & Classroom?”. Wednesday, December 1st at 5 pm ET. James Smithson was an 18th century English chemist, geologist, and mineralogist – and also...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A Fire at the Congo’s National Museum of Gungu Has Destroyed Thousands Cultural Artifacts

Thousands of artifacts belonging to the National Museum of Gungu in the Democratic Republic of Congo were lost during a fire at the institution that began late in the night on November 4. The origins of the fire remain unclear, though museum officials hinted that the blaze may have been started intentionally. According to the BBC, between 8,000 and 9,000 artifacts—roughly a third of the museum’s holdings—burned in the fire. Some of those artifacts dated back to the 18th century. Among them were works associated with the Pende people, who live in the southwestern portion of the country and craft masks that are...
AFRICA
Smithsonian

Building a Moon Rocket

As President John F. Kennedy assumed office in January 1961, the Space Race with the Soviet Union would soon move beyond a competition to place satellites and animals in orbit—plans for human exploration were well underway. President Kennedy spent several weeks assessing America's options for competing with the Soviets in space. On May 25, 1961, he announced the goal of landing a man on the Moon before a joint session of Congress. At that point, the total time spent in space by an American was barely 15 minutes.  President Kennedy's decision to land men on the Moon before 1970 required the quickest, most efficient method possible. At the center of the United States success was an integral component of landing men on the Moon: the Moon rocket. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithsonian

Geoffroy's Marmoset Dies at Smithsonian's National Zoo

On Nov. 3, Small Mammal House keepers said goodbye to the Smithsonian's National Zoo's last Geoffroy’s marmoset, Lilo. Last week, she experienced an age-related and irreversible decline in health. Due to Lilo’s poor prognosis and declining quality of life, the animal care team made the decision to humanely euthanize her. At 12 years old, she was considered geriatric for her species; typically, Geoffroy’s marmosets in human care live about 7 years. Lilo arrived at the Zoo in July 2017 and served as a wonderful and charismatic ambassador for her species.
ANIMALS
ARTnews

With a $10 M. Gift, Otis College Establishes Scholarship Honoring Charles White’s Teaching Legacy

A local philanthropist has given Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles a $10 million gift, part of which will go toward establishing an endowment for a four-year scholarship program in perpetuity named after artist Charles White, who taught at the school during the 1960s and ’70s. The donation comes from Mei-Lee Ney, who is the chair of Otis’s board of trustees, and matches the largest gift the college has ever received. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student from an under-represented group in Los Angeles County who will start at Otis in fall 2022. After its...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Smithsonian

“Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics” Exhibition To Open in December at Cooper Hewitt

This December, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum will present “Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics,” an exhibition examining design’s role in times of crisis. Organized during the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition will feature the work of communities and individuals who came together to aid each other, push for change and create new spaces, objects and services. Architectural case studies and historical narratives will appear alongside creative responses to current pandemics.
DESIGN
Smithsonian

Taking Off With a Jet Pack

This Rocket Belt No. 2 was worn by William P. "Bill" Suitor while serving as a rocket belt or jet pack test pilot for Bell Aerosystems from March 1964 to June 1970. He flew it on several occasions, such as the opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and during a short scene in the classic 1965 James Bond film, "Thunderball."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithsonian

Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

The Harvard College Observatory located in Cambridge, Massachusetts where SAO's scientific headquarters in Washington, D.C., moved after fhe Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) and Harvard College Observatory established a relationship between the two observatories in 1955. By moving the SAO to the Harvard College Observatory, the Smithsonian would gain access to the network of solar research stations operated by Harvard. On July 1, 1973, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory merged with the Harvard College Observatory to become the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, or CFA.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Smithsonian

Deborah Czeresko Artist Talk: Venetian Glass, Then and Now

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, the Smithsonian American Art Museum hosted a virtual conversation with Deborah Czeresko, one of the featured artists in New Glass Now, on view at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery from October 22, 2021, to March 6, 2022. Learn more about Czeresko’s perspective as a woman working in the male-dominated field of glass and how she incorporates traditional Venetian glass techniques into her innovative artwork. This program looked at the artist’s iconic Meat Chandelier and how it relates to artworks from SAAM’s exhibition Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano, which examines the influence of nineteenth-century Venetian glass techniques on American artists of the same era. Mary Savig, the Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at SAAM, joined the artist for this engaging conversation on the past, present, and future of glass art.
MUSEUMS
Smithsonian

The Room That Could Have Been

On this day in 1977, famed American artist Georgia O’Keeffe visited the completed Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden for the first time. Over a decade earlier, O’Keeffe and founding donors Joseph and Olga Hirshhorn formed a friendship. Through recently-digitized letters in our collections, we learned more about their interesting relationship and Hirshhorn’s failed plans for an entire room in the Museum devoted to O’Keeffe’s work.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Collection of climate books breaks records at international book fair

A book with a collection of materials on climate change has topped as the most expensive collection at the world’s largest book extravaganza, on sale for Ksh 248 million (£1,650,000).One Hundred Seconds to Midnight: Sounding the Alarm for Climate Change stands out among 15 million books under the same roof at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the UAE.The book is a landmark assemblage of works on climate change, featuring more than 800 works from the fifteenth century to the present day. It brings together a collection by the world’s greatest scientists, writers, artists, and activists and comprises rare first...
ENVIRONMENT

