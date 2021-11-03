Wonderful Women Wednesday: Magdalena Mieri

Thousands of artifacts belonging to the National Museum of Gungu in the Democratic Republic of Congo were lost during a fire at the institution that began late in the night on November 4. The origins of the fire remain unclear, though museum officials hinted that the blaze may have been started intentionally. According to the BBC, between 8,000 and 9,000 artifacts—roughly a third of the museum’s holdings—burned in the fire. Some of those artifacts dated back to the 18th century. Among them were works associated with the Pende people, who live in the southwestern portion of the country and craft masks that are...

