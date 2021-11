Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property owner. As the holder of a tax lien, you can collect interest payments on the debt. This type of investing strategy can be lucrative for investors who understand how it works. But while it can be rewarding, it’s important to remember that tax-lien investing can also carry risks. Whether you’re interested in tax-lien investing or not, it makes sense to work with a financial advisor as you build your portfolio. Let’s break down how tax-lien investing works.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO