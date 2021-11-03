Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath

The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting. Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen ...

Canandaigua town board meeting hacked, supervisor apologizes to community

Add the Town of Canandaigua to the list of entities that have been ‘hacked’ during a virtual meeting since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Town Board held a virtual meeting on Monday, but it had to end prematurely after hackers ...

Residents call for Town to slow down on Canandaigua Lake property acquisitions: No action planned

Town officials in Canandaigua started the process of hearing out resident concerns, as they look at the prospect of purchasing two properties to improve connection to Canandaigua Lake. Improving public access to the lake has been a priority, and officials after a ...