Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Town Board

 9 days ago
Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath

The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting. Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen ...

Canandaigua town board meeting hacked, supervisor apologizes to community

Add the Town of Canandaigua to the list of entities that have been ‘hacked’ during a virtual meeting since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Town Board held a virtual meeting on Monday, but it had to end prematurely after hackers ...

Residents call for Town to slow down on Canandaigua Lake property acquisitions: No action planned

Town officials in Canandaigua started the process of hearing out resident concerns, as they look at the prospect of purchasing two properties to improve connection to Canandaigua Lake. Improving public access to the lake has been a priority, and officials after a ...

Skaneateles School Board

Skaneateles school board president resigning, district says replacement will be appointed at next regular meeting. A member of the Skaneateles Board of Education is resigning. However, unlike the vacancy in the Auburn Enlarged City School District where board members cannot commit to a replacement process, officials in Skaneateles are moving fast. Board President Michael Kell will be ...
SKANEATELES, NY
Elections
City
Government
Frank Coccho

Community remembers former Corning Mayor Frank Coccho: Longtime public servant dies surrounded by family at 77. Former Corning Mayor and City Councilor Frank Coccho passed away this week at the age of 77. He died November 10 at his home with his wife and family by his side, according to his obituary. He was first elected to city ...
CORNING, NY
‘Geneva Made’ effort launched this week

Food and beverage businesses are already thriving in this region, but a new partnership thinks Geneva has a chance to be an even bigger player. The partnership includes the city and the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech, along with assistance from some of the region’s food and beverage businesses and other academic institutions.
GENEVA, NY
Community Car Care

Community Car Care in Waterloo able to reopen after spring fire that destroyed garage. Thanks to the community coming together, a business in Waterloo was able to reopen after a devastating fire in April ahead of expectation. Bill Twist, owner of Community Car Care on East Main Street in Waterloo, told the Finger Lakes Times that ...
WATERLOO, NY
