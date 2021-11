A U.S. woman convicted of helping to brutally kill her mother at a Bali resort in 2014 has been released from prison in Indonesia early for good behavior. Heather Mack—who along with then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer stuffed her mom’s body into a suitcase and abandoned it in a taxi—left the Kerobokan Female Prison in Denpasar Friday morning wearing large sunglasses, a mask and an immigration deportee’s orange vest as a throng of reporters looked on, according to the Associated Press.

