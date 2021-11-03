CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Commonwealth Bank Becomes First in Australia to Offer Crypto Services

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Bank (CBA) has become the first mainstream bank in Australia to offer crypto services, following prolonged hesitation from the industry. To offer these services, CBA has partnered with American crypto exchange Gemini and blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The partnerships have enabled the bank to design a crypto exchange and custody...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

In a First for Asia, Hong Kong Firm to Offer Crypto Insurance

OneDegree Hong Kong, a licensed multi-line insurer, has inked a deal with local digital asset exchange HKbitEX to provide coverage for up to $100 million worth of crypto, The South China Morning Post reports. It will cover losses that may happen due to malware attacks, employee theft as well as...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Coinbase, Binance Among 70 Remaining Applicants for Singapore Crypto License

Coinbase and Binance are among the 70 remaining applicants for a license to provide cryptocurrency services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). According to information posted on the MAS website, the number of firms operating with an exemption while their application is processed dropped from the 170 that applied for a permit last year. MAS data had previously shown that 30 firms among the 170 dropped out from the process, while two were rejected, and three were approved. Crypto companies have been able to apply for operating licenses under the Payment Services Act in Singapore since January 2020.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

NFT Boom: Two Dunamu shareholders become the crypto industry’s first billionaires

• Dunamu’s crypto company, Upbit, has the most valued shareholders in the country. • The partnership between Dumanu and Upbit will catalyze several NFT auctions based on K-Pop groups. Recently, two large shareholders of the Dunamu company in South Korea became the country’s first billionaires due to their shares in...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bragg
beincrypto.com

Asset Tokenization vs Traditional Financial Instruments — Funding the Future

There is currently an overwhelming buzz around tokenization. However, it’s still hard to grasp why the transfer of real and virtual assets to a blockchain is nothing short of a revolution in the financial world. However, it becomes clearer when you compare asset tokenization to conventional financial instruments. By putting...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Austrian Crypto Tax Will Treat Tokens Like Stock

Austria plans to launch a tax reform to see only certain crypto transactions be subject to a 27.5% capital gains levy by treating them like stocks and bonds. Recently, Austria announced that it wants to tax cryptocurrencies by taxing them like stock and bond investments. The country wants to apply a 27.5% capital gains levy on digital tokens from March 2022 as part of a wider tax reform.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

International Banking Committee Revises Crypto Asset Framework

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) is looking to engage in further consultations to revise its crypto framework following responses from trade associations on earlier proposals published in June 2021. The Basel Committee of banking regulators said on Nov 9 that it will address how banks should set aside...
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences

Foreign currency and cryptocurrency may sound like similar, even overlapping, asset classes to many investors. They could be forgiven for thinking that non-U.S. currencies and Bitcoin share the same rules and should occupy the same part of your financial planning. Nothing could … Continue reading → The post Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Cryptocurrency#Offer Crypto Services#Cba#American#Australians
Coinspeaker

Mastercard Partners with Crypto Service Providers to Launch First Crypto Payment Cards in Asia-Pacific

Mastercard wrote that consumers and businesses in the Asia Pacific region will have access to apply for crypto cards. Financial services company Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is active in the digital currency market, unveiling crypto services, and has now announced crypto-linked payment cards. As the financial services company continues to explore the crypto space, the company has announced the launch of the new payment cards in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Mastercard announced the latest splash in the digital market on the 8th of November.
CREDITS & LOANS
The American Genius

Mastercard partners with Bakkt to offer crypto services to its vast network

(FINANCE) The thousands of banks and millions of merchants on the Mastercard network could soon integrate cryptocurrency in their products and purchases. Mastercard has announced a partnership set to change the financial industry forever. The major payments network is teaming up with Bakkt, a crypto-focused firm spun off of Intercontinental...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Visa Adding a CryptoPunk to Its Collection Is a Significant Milestone

NFTs could transform the way we all think of value. As fiat currencies are wantonly printed, devaluing them and increasing food prices, people from all backgrounds are looking for alternative ways of storing values. Gamers in many peripheral countries, such as the Philippines, turn to games to afford food and...
RETAIL
beincrypto.com

Huobi Moves Spot-Trading Business to Gibraltar Following Industry Uncertainty in China

Huobi’s spot-trading will be domiciled in Gibraltar following approval from Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Huobi Group will offer spot-trading services in Gibraltar through Huobi Technology (Gibraltar) Co. Ltd., a centralized digital asset exchange licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Prior to this, spot trading was taking place in the Seychelles. Before this, Huobi Technology Gibraltar was licensed by the GFSC in 2018 for institutional brokerage and over-the-counter services. A distributed ledger technology (DLT) legal framework was published in October 2017 and ratified in January 2018, under which Huobi operates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Australia
aithority.com

PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems

PDX Coin announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk. PDX Coin is currently offering the first pre-sale of its native currency token through the P2PB2B.io cryptocurrency exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Burger King gives away free crypto, bulls predict $98K BTC in November and Australian mega bank offers crypto trading services: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Burger King gives away free crypto, bulls predict $98K BTC in November and Australian mega bank offers crypto trading services: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5. ‘Uptober’ closes at record high in best month of 2021 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week. After Bitcoins (BTC) first-ever monthly close above...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Policy Reform Required as Swedish Director Generals Look to Ban Proof-of-Work Mining

The director generals at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency call for EU-ban on proof-of-work mining, as it threatens to negate transition efforts made by the region to cleaner energy. Cambridge University and Digiconomist estimate that an electric car would be able to travel 1.8...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Banks Continue to Hire Crypto Talent as Industry Job Postings Surged 615% in August

Legacy financial institutions are going on a massive hiring spree for crypto talent, despite unflattering statements made in the press recently regarding cryptocurrency. According to a Bloomberg report, some of the Wall Street banking titans have added 1,000 crypto job positions to their organizations since 2018. With crypto and blockchain related job postings in the U.S. climbing 615% in August this year alone. Goldman Sachs has recruited 82 crypto professionals, Wells Fargo 74, and JPMorgan Chase hired 63. A 20-30% increase in salary over more traditional roles in marketing, sales, and software development is being offered to incentivize the best talent. Senior roles could see a 50% advantage over similar traditional roles. According to the Financial Times, who interviewed a recruiter based in London, even cryptocurrency hobbyists could get a job in the industry, and $137K to $273K a year is the norm for non-programmer jobs, while blockchain programmers can get paid up to $337K per year.
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia's banking regulator looks into CBA's jump into crypto

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s banking watchdog said it was examining the regulatory implications of Commonwealth Bank’s’s planned introduction of bitcoin trading to unsophisticated retail investors - the first bank in Australia to do so. CBA says it would welcome a clear regulatory framework for crytpocurrencies, which are not formally regulated...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy