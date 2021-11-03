Part-time money for the holidays? We have some jobs for you in the Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you interested in a part-time job this holiday season?

Employers who already are having trouble finding enough workers to fill open positions have started looking for the extra hands they will need to process customers during the seasonal rush.

These include UPS and Walmart, which have scheduled recruitment events this week in the Triad.

UPS

UPS said it expects to hire at least 825 seasonal workers in the Greensboro area.

UPS Brown Friday is a virtual event to launch what the company calls a 3-day hiring blitz, which in Greensboro begins on Thursday.

UPS is seeking personal vehicle drivers and driver helpers in Greensboro and asks that candidates RSVP and apply via Indeed, Jobcase or the company’s site before scheduling an interview. Those unable to attend a hiring fair can apply at UPSjobs.com .

The company did not specify a salary range but touted that about 1 in 3 seasonal hires earn permanent employment.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” UPS Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford said in a release announcing the events. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career.”

Walmart

Walmart didn’t say how many positions it needs, but it is looking for a variety of full-time employees.

Walmart has scheduled hiring events Wednesday and Thursday at three locations in the Piedmont Triad. Walmart’s events are until 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at its facilities at 2736 Senator Ralph Scott in Mebane, 386 Murdock Road in Troutman and 200 Wal Mart Drive in Shelby, as well as locations in Henderson and Hope Mills.

Walmart said in a release that it is trying to fill a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at other facilities, diesel technicians and drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators. It says the average wage for these positions is $20.37 an hour, based on position, shift and schedule.

Walmart says that applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.

More companies

FedEx and Amazon , two other large employers in the area, have not announced specific needs or events, but on their websites, both advertise dozens of open positions in the Greensboro area.

