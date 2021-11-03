CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Part-time money for the holidays? We have some jobs for you in the Greensboro area

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9aI3_0clUrhIM00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you interested in a part-time job this holiday season?

Employers who already are having trouble finding enough workers to fill open positions have started looking for the extra hands they will need to process customers during the seasonal rush.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

These include UPS and Walmart, which have scheduled recruitment events this week in the Triad.

UPS

UPS said it expects to hire at least 825 seasonal workers in the Greensboro area.

UPS Brown Friday is a virtual event to launch what the company calls a 3-day hiring blitz, which in Greensboro begins on Thursday.

UPS is seeking personal vehicle drivers and driver helpers in Greensboro and asks that candidates RSVP and apply via Indeed, Jobcase or the company’s site before scheduling an interview. Those unable to attend a hiring fair can apply at UPSjobs.com .

The company did not specify a salary range but touted that about 1 in 3 seasonal hires earn permanent employment.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” UPS Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford said in a release announcing the events. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career.”

Walmart

Walmart didn’t say how many positions it needs, but it is looking for a variety of full-time employees.

Walmart has scheduled hiring events Wednesday and Thursday at three locations in the Piedmont Triad. Walmart’s events are until 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at its facilities at 2736 Senator Ralph Scott in Mebane, 386 Murdock Road in Troutman and 200 Wal Mart Drive in Shelby, as well as locations in Henderson and Hope Mills.

Walmart said in a release that it is trying to fill a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at other facilities, diesel technicians and drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators. It says the average wage for these positions is $20.37 an hour, based on position, shift and schedule.

Walmart says that applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.

More companies

FedEx and Amazon , two other large employers in the area, have not announced specific needs or events, but on their websites, both advertise dozens of open positions in the Greensboro area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 after buying a $5 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Hammond Jr., of Greensboro, bought a Mystery Prize Cashword scratch-off and walked away with the game’s first $150,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hammond bought his lucky $5 ticket at Fairway One Stop on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro.   After required state and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NCWorks offers resources to help veterans find quality jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Getting veterans into good jobs is an important undertaking. An Outreach Program Specialist sat down to discuss what NCWorks Career Center is doing to try and help our veterans find work. Veterans can visit their NCWorks Career Center and take advantage of the following no-cost services:  Career assessments  Labor market information  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Mebane, NC
City
Troutman, NC
FOX8 News

Newsmaker: Greensboro-based entrepreneur turns COVID challenges into profits, essential products

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Geoff Foster’s an expert in many things. But what’s probably his most important level of expertise is hard to put into words. I think I’ll go the simple route and call him a “challenge-buster.” Yeah, I know that’s something you don’t list alongside things like an entrepreneur, engineer, professor, and successful […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem closing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After 17 years in business, the Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem is closing. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a statement posted on social media. The full statement is provided below: “Dear Athena Greek Taverna Family, We are extremely grateful for the last 17 years in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Time Job#Weather#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Triad#Ups Ups#Ups Brown#Americans#Wal Mart Drive
FOX8 News

Spice up your holiday menu with help from Cherry Orchard Foods

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is coming up, and lots of people will be entertaining. It’s fun to try new things when you’re cooking things up for your family and friends. Cherry Orchard Foods wants to introduce something new to your menu that’s made in North Carolina. You can find them at local […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy