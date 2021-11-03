Summary

This is a fixed term contract due to end when the previous employee returns from maternity leave. At this point we cannot confirm exactly how long this contract will last, but it is unlikely to be more than 12 months.

Our careers are as varied as the places we care for and that’s why we look for people from all backgrounds, with a variety of skills and abilities to help us maintain our places ‘forever for everyone’. As our Marketing & Communications Officer, you will be responsible for marketing these special places imaginatively and effectively.

What it's like to work here

An 18th Century Palladian mansion with a world-famous landscape garden, its no surprise that Stourhead is one of our busiest and ‘best loved’ properties. It’s a centrepiece of the community and the high level of repeat regular visitors make it a hugely rewarding place to work. With a huge catering operation and sizable retail outlet, the 50 strong team work closely with local partners and businesses. Whether you want to work indoors, outdoors, in the ice cream parlour or restaurant, there are opportunities for everyone at Stourhead.

For more information about our property please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/stourhead

What you'll be doing

Day to day, you’ll manage and help develop our annual marketing plan to help achieve our ambitious targets, helping us to reach out to new audiences. This will include defining advertising activities and creating promotional materials and updates (across all media platforms, including social media), writing and distributing press releases and representing us on location filming and broadcast media when you need to.

We're looking for someone who can help us reach larger and more diverse audiences for our places and our digital content. You'll work as part of a team to make sure that we're sharing the best stories we can. Spreading the word about places to visit in the great outdoors, and raising awareness of our conservation work is key to what we're about.

Please also read the full role profile, attached to this advert.

Who we're looking for

To deliver this role successfully, you will need to have;