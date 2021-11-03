Part Time Business Officer

Location: Bristol - we will consider hybrid working where you would be based in both the office and at home.

Contract Type: Permanent

Salary: £21,626 - £21,959 pro-rated plus benefits

Final applications 21 November 2021

Description

Summary

We are looking for an enthusiastic Permanent Part Time (0.48 FTE) Business Officer to join our Business Support Team to provide support to colleagues in our South West region.

The location of this role is Bristol - we will consider hybrid working where you are based in the office and at home.

We are the public body that looks after England`s historic environment. We champion historic places, helping people understand, value and care for them. The Regions Group is responsible for the delivery of expert advice to manage and maintain the significance of historic buildings, monuments and other heritage assets. We are also responsible for advising on the management of the historic environment through development plans, giving grant funding to support our regional priorities and giving advice to those who wish to make changes to important historic places.

What you will be doing:

You will assist colleagues in the Partnerships and Development Advice teams in the delivery of departmental targets. You will facilitate the efficient provision of statutory and other advice to stakeholders and will manage individual grants `from cradle to grave`, including assisting with negotiations, assessing eligibility and complying with procurement and financial administration procedures. You will also support the Local Leadership team in responding to external and internal requests for information and briefings.

As the initial point of contact for external and internal enquiries, you will be committed to high standards of customer service. Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential and will underpin the internal assessment of, and external response to, requests for advice and grants. You will monitor performance against targets to assist colleagues and will ensure the availability of reliable information within the South West region.

Who we are looking for:

Educated to degree level or equivalent work experience

Excellent communication skills at all levels

Proven ability to work constructively as part of a team

Excellent customer service skills

Experience of complex business processes

Ability to work under pressure

Good numeracy and analytical skills

In this role you will still receive the support and development to enable you to successfully achieve the goals you want to achieve. We can also offer a wide benefits package including a competitive pension scheme, 28 days holiday (pro-rata), corporate discounts and free entry into English Heritage sites, as well as the flexibility in your working day that creates a strong work-life balance.

We are an equal opportunity employer which values diversity and inclusion. If you have a disability or neurodiversity, we would be happy to discuss reasonable adjustments to the job with you.

Provisional virtual interview date: 1st December via MS Teams.