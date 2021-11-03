Food & Beverage Team Leader

Summary

Do you enjoy supervising and leading a talented, enthusiastic, passionate team? Are you a customer focussed individual wanting to provide exceptional customer service? If so this role could be for you.

Working on average, four to five days a week during our main opening season and two to three over our winter opening. Weekend and bank holiday working is essential.

What it's like to work here

Newark Park stands proud on top of the Cotswold escarpment, looking down into the Ozleworth valley and to the Mendips beyond. The Newark estate is situated in an unspoilt corner of Gloucestershire, with barely a sign of modern life visible in any direction.

What you'll be doing

You’ll love leading a small team, and with your passion for food and ability to identify new income opportunities, you’ll assist the Food & Beverage Manager to deliver an excellent experience for all our visitors at our special place. Through effective supervision and leadership you will motivate the team of staff and volunteers to work towards a culture of exceptional service and make it a great place to work.

Ensuring the team are competently trained and compliant with relevant legislation, you’ll also make sure every food and drink order is beautifully presented and served with a smile. You’ll work with your team to ensure the outlet is well presented and tables are cleared efficiently.

You’ll be proud to share our valuable work with our customers, and look to contribute new ideas so that we can maximise profit which can be reinvested back into our conservation work.

Please also read the full role profile, attached to this advert.

Who we're looking for

To be successful in this role you will work with and lead your team, to deliver exceptional customer service with our cause at the forefront of your mind:

You'll need to be;