Retail Team Member x 4

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Working within a bustling atmosphere as part of passionate team this role as a Retail Team Member plays a core part in providing fantastic customer service. Do you enjoy helping people and providing a great service?

The Hours: 5pm - 10pm in the first instance which includes weekend shifts; to be discussed at interview.

The Salary: £8.91 per hour

Duration: Fixed Term Contract until 2nd January 2022

What it's like to work here

An 18th Century Palladian mansion with a world-famous landscape garden, its no surprise that Stourhead is one of our busiest and ‘best loved’ properties. It’s a centrepiece of the community and the high level of repeat regular visitors make it a hugely rewarding place to work. Join our team in the shop this Christmas during our magical Christmas at Stourhead lit evening trail. This is a great opportunity to become part of a supportive and close knit team in a place you'll love working.

For more information about our property please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/stourhead

What you'll be doing

With your love of working with people and desire to provide an excellent service, you’ll acknowledge, welcome and engage every visitor, offering them help and advice with their purchases. This means maintaining a thorough knowledge of our products, so you’re always on hand to help, and by ensuring that all stock is correctly priced, and the shop is maintained to a high standard.

As a key member of our retail team, you’ll maximise the profit and sales generated at our special place, by ensuring that every opportunity is taken to increase our sales and average customer spend. When interacting with our customers, you’ll inform them of the amazing work we are doing, and what their money is funding – whether this is financing local projects or promoting our national strategy, cause and membership offer.

Who we're looking for

  • Helpful and friendly
  • Customer focused with great communication skills
  • Enthusiastic with a willingness to learn
  • A team player, but also can work on your own initiative

The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Women lead fight against extrajudicial killing in Pakistan

The surroundings of the missing persons protest camp in Pakistan’s troubled region of Balochistan are sadly familiar to 12-year-old Ansa. For two years after her elder brother Amir was allegedly abducted by security forces, she came to the camp every day and stood alongside dozens of women whose sons, brothers, fathers and uncles had similarly disappeared without trace. They held up their photos and demanded answers and, most of all, the return of their loved ones.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Experience: I taught two dogs to fly a plane

I have been a pet behaviourist for more than 25 years and have also worked for the film industry, helping animals to “perform” on camera. I have trained a 190kg boar to pretend to attack an actor, a cat to plunge shoulder-deep into water as if catching a fish and a cockatoo to winch up a bucket, take out a coin and drop it into a piggy bank. But when a TV company asked if I could teach a dog to fly a plane, I faced the toughest challenge of my career.
PETS
