Retail Team Member x 4

Summary

Working within a bustling atmosphere as part of passionate team this role as a Retail Team Member plays a core part in providing fantastic customer service. Do you enjoy helping people and providing a great service?

The Hours: 5pm - 10pm in the first instance which includes weekend shifts; to be discussed at interview.

The Salary: £8.91 per hour

Duration: Fixed Term Contract until 2nd January 2022

What it's like to work here

An 18th Century Palladian mansion with a world-famous landscape garden, its no surprise that Stourhead is one of our busiest and ‘best loved’ properties. It’s a centrepiece of the community and the high level of repeat regular visitors make it a hugely rewarding place to work. Join our team in the shop this Christmas during our magical Christmas at Stourhead lit evening trail. This is a great opportunity to become part of a supportive and close knit team in a place you'll love working.

For more information about our property please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/stourhead

What you'll be doing

With your love of working with people and desire to provide an excellent service, you’ll acknowledge, welcome and engage every visitor, offering them help and advice with their purchases. This means maintaining a thorough knowledge of our products, so you’re always on hand to help, and by ensuring that all stock is correctly priced, and the shop is maintained to a high standard.

As a key member of our retail team, you’ll maximise the profit and sales generated at our special place, by ensuring that every opportunity is taken to increase our sales and average customer spend. When interacting with our customers, you’ll inform them of the amazing work we are doing, and what their money is funding – whether this is financing local projects or promoting our national strategy, cause and membership offer.

Who we're looking for