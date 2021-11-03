CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singing Tutor

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYG1Z_0clUqrub00

Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

Singing Tutor

£30,000 to £33,000 per annum. Part time (0.6FTE – 3 days per week)

Barbican & Guildford until August 2022. Woking from September 2022.

Are you an experienced Technical Singing Tutor with a background teaching at FE or HE level?

Do you have an excellent understanding of vocal pedagogy and appropriate piano skills?

We’re looking for a dedicated specialist technical Singing Tutor to join our team working closely with students on our Musical Theatre degree and diploma courses. The role involves delivering group singing technique classes, one-to-one singing lessons and vocal coaching for our third year shows. It’s a part-time post that would compliment other teaching work that you do.

Our Singing & Music Department has gone from strength to strength over the past two years. As one of the key strands of our triple-threat training, with a new Head Tutor of Singing to lead our fantastic teams, we are commited that each student reaches their individual potential.

If you are looking to enrich your practice, be part of a committed, dedicated team working with some of the most talented students training for the Musical Theatre industry, and deliver a first-class student experience, we would love to hear from you.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

Closing date for applications: Monday 15 November 2021, 6.00pm.

Interviews will take place in w/c 29 November 2021.

Candidates must have the right to work in the UK. Only applicants shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, gender, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, or religion or belief.

