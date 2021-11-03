CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Team Leader

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Summary

If you're interested in becoming a Retail Team Leader and have the appetite to engage with visitors and boost our retail potential, then you could be the person for this job.

Hours: 4pm-9pm

Pay: £9.50 p/h

The role as Seasonal Evening Retail Team Leader has been created to support the shop with the evening offer over the festive period. Killerton will be hosting an RGL Sony lightshow for the very first time. Exciting times ahead!

This is a temporary role which will start from week commencing 22nd November and conclude 2nd January.

What it's like to work here

Killerton is a treasure, the estate is vast. From the amazing Bear's hut to stomping around the paths of Ashclyst forest, it is truly a wonderful place to be. The formal gardens and Georgian house are a perfect setting for everyone to enjoy, relax and meet up with family and friends.

This is a great opportunity to join a strong team who all share a common purpose

What you'll be doing

You'll be required to support the day to day management of the property retail operation so that it is commercially successful and consistently exceeds our visitors expectations. Leading by example when it comes to maximising our profitability and income. You'll also supervise paid and voluntary retail staff and work effectively alongside colleagues.

Who we're looking for

  • Able to demonstrate strong customer service ethos
  • Experience of working in a retail environment.
  • Strong people skills enabling good relationships.
  • Effective written and verbal communication skills.
  • Able to promote products to meet sales targets.

