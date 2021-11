College football has officially entered the “make or break” portion of the season. The top of conference standings are starting to take shape while playoff hopefuls’ fates can be decided each week with an impressive win, disappointing loss or overall poor showing. The best part about these latter parts of the season is that we get to see who rises to the occasion and who crumbles under pressure. Equally important: there is now a big enough sample size to start painting a realistic picture of which players could find themselves hoisting a trophy at season’s end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO