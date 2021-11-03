CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Canadian Employers Shed Unvaccinated Workers, Labor Lawyers in Demand

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian employers are firing or putting on unpaid leave thousands of workers who refused to get COVID-19 shots, squeezing an already tight labor market and raising prospects of potentially disruptive legal challenges. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/unvaccinated-federal-workers-canada-will-be-put-unpaid-leave-globe-mail-2021-10-06 vaccine mandates as a central part of his successful...

