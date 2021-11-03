CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

By DAVID GINSBURG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Versatile Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte has died. Matte spent his entire 12 years in the NFL with the Colts....

www.wcn247.com

enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
The Baltimore Sun

Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colt who starred in NFL playoffs as running back and emergency quarterback, dies

Fifty-three years ago, running back Tom Matte corralled his Baltimore Colts teammates as they readied for the 1968 NFL championship game against the Browns in Cleveland. “I’m going home Sunday,” said Mr. Matte, a Cleveland native, “so don’t you SOBs embarrass me out there.” Forewarned, the Colts won, 34-0, as the prodigal son scored three touchdowns. “We played a near-perfect game,” said Dan ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags sign former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a blow on offense Week 8 when their offense witnessed running back James Robinson sustain a heel injury after being ran out of bounds. He didn’t return for the game and also missed the Jags’ most recent game against the Buffalo Bills, so the team’s depth at running back is being tested currently.
newyorkcitynews.net

Colts RB, Ravens announcer Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at age 82. He won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts and was a radio analyst for the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens announced his passing Wednesday on social media. "Tom...
nbcboston.com

Jets QB Mike White Exits Loss to Colts Early With Forearm Injury

Mike White exits vs. Colts with forearm injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike White's second career NFL start lasted just two series. The Jets quarterback exited early against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football due to a forearm injury and did not return to New York's eventual 45-30 loss.
Awful Announcing

Tom Matte, a famed Ohio State and Colts player and Ravens, Maryland, and CFL broadcaster, has passed away at 82

Famed NFL player and broadcaster Tom Matte passed away this week at 82. Matte had an impressive playing career, first as a quarterback in college at Ohio State, then as a halfback in the NFL with the then-Baltimore Colts, and even remarkably as an emergency quarterback with the Colts in 1965 after injuries to Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo. And he then went on to a remarkable post-playing career; he called national NFL games for CBS from 1976 to 1978, called Maryland games for several years, opened a rib stand at Oriole Park when it opened in 1992, served as vice president and TV game analyst for the Baltimore CFL franchise (Baltimore CFL Colts, Baltimore Football Club, or Baltimore Stallions, depending on the year) in 1994 and 1995, and then joined the Ravens’ radio broadcast team as an analyst when the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996, a role he’d hold for 10 years alongside play-by-play voice Scott Garceau (seen at left above with Matte). And Matte made a big impact on Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh, who began a Wednesday press conference with a tribute to him:
1075thefan.com

Who Does Derrick Henry Compare To? How the Colts Stop the Titans RB

Through the 2021 Season, Titans RB Derrick Henry has been a 1-man wrecking ball. He leads the NFL with 191 carries, 68 more than than Joe Mixon who is 2nd in the NFL and is 1st in yards ahead of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor with 869 yards to Taylor’s 579.
Pro Football Rumors

Colts expect to keep RB Marlon Mack

Colts head coach Frank Reich says he expects Marlon Mack to stay with the Colts (Twitter link via Zak Keefer of The Athletic). The Colts promised the running back that they’d try to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline, but it doesn’t sound like they received any offers to their liking.
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad. Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. Hundley has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Oskaloosa Herald

Colts Notebook: Ehlinger elevated to backup QB role

INDIANAPOLIS – Sam Ehlinger officially is just one snap away from being a starting quarterback in the NFL. The sixth-round rookie was elevated to the Indianapolis Colts’ backup spot this week with the release of veteran Brett Hundley. Hundley quickly was re-signed to the practice squad, but Ehlinger has shown...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rookie Sam Ehlinger gets promotion to backup QB

The Indianapolis Colts made a roster move Monday that essentially made rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger the backup to starter Carson Wentz. In a flurry of roster moves before Week 9 gets underway, the Colts released veteran Brett Hundley from the active roster. Hundley had been serving as the backup to Wentz for the majority of the season while Ehlinger spent the first six games of the season on the injured reserve list.
NBC Sports

Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at the age of 82. The Ravens announced his death on Wednesday. The team called him “a legendary figure in this community and in the football world.”. Matte played for the Colts from 1961-1972 and he ranks sixth...
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye, Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passes away at 82

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passed away Wednesday at the age of 82, the Baltimore Ravens announced. Matte was a quarterback at Ohio State from 1958-1960. In 1960, he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. After his time at Ohio State,...
NFL
247Sports

Former Colts RB, Ohio State All-American Tom Matte dead at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ohio State football All-American Tom Matte died Tuesday, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. The former top 10 pick in the 1961 NFL Draft and two-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent his entire pro football with the Colts from 1961-72, was 82 years old.
