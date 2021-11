China is stepping up its nuclear weapons arsenal at a stunning pace. And one of its main aims is to gain a strategic advantage over the US in any future war over Taiwan.China’s leaders hope that by reaching a level of nuclear deterrence with the US, a future clash over Taiwan or in the South China Sea would remain strictly confined to conventional arms use, effectively depriving the US army of its advantage.The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has already built up a small nuclear triad, including nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could be launched from the land, sea and air...

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO