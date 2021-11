Responsibilities will include teaching five-course units over two semesters - often an effective load of 2-2 or 2-1 once lab supervision is taken into account. Courses could include introductory CS (CS1 and CS2), discrete mathematics, and/or upper-level elective courses, including supervising lab or discussion sections. There may also be opportunities to advise a set of senior thesis projects, which would count towards the overall teaching units. While there is no research required for this position, active researchers are encouraged to apply and research funding is available to help visitors continue their research activities.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO