Michigan State not taking Purdue lightly after big win

By Matthew Lounsberry
 7 days ago
Michigan State is soaring high following last week’s win over rival Michigan. The Spartans were ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff committee’s Top 25 on Tuesday – the highest ranked team in the Big Ten Conference.

At 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, all of Michigan State’s goals are in front of them, and they control their own destiny in the division, the conference and their quest for a playoff berth.

Yet, danger lurks following the Spartans’ emotional victory over the Wolverines, and head coach Mel Tucker knows there’s still work left to do.

“It’s important to celebrate your victories, but you have to keep them in perspective,” Tucker said at his weekly press conference. “There’s a time and a place for everything. It’s time to move on to the next.”

What’s next for Michigan State is a road trip to West Lafayette for a battle against Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), and it’s something of an irony that the Boilermakers would be next of the docket for MSU.

No school in America has been better at knocking top teams off their perch than Purdue. In their history, the Boilermakers have 16 wins over Top 25 teams when unranked, the most in the nation. Included in that are nine wins over Associated Press Top 2 teams, which is more than double that of any other school.

Tucker specifically listed all nine of those Top 2 victories by the Boilermakers on Monday to the media.

“It just goes on and on and on,” Tucker said. “So, we talked about Michigan State’s 34-31 over No. 3 Michigan in 1999. We were 6-0, Purdue defeated the No. 5 Spartans the next week in West Lafayette, 52-28. A blowout. So, what more do we need to know?”

The head coach had an edge to him on Monday. He knows what’s at stake this coming Saturday. He knows the challenge that a team faces when coming off an emotional win over a rival, the biggest win of the season up to that point.

And he made his expectations for his team known as well.

“If anybody thinks they’re just going to roll their helmet out there, they’re not going to be going on the trip,” Tucker said. “We’re not going to just show up and expect anything. That’s not part of what we talk about, it’s not part of our mentality. I’ve had people reach out to me and talk about a ‘trap game’ and things like that. I don’t understand anything like that. You know your opponent, you study the film and you know who your facing. It’s obvious that they’re a good football team, and they have a history of beating ranked teams when they’re unranked.”

Purdue has proven itself an opponent to be taken seriously already this season. In Week 7 the Boilermakers beat then-No. 2 Iowa in convincing fashion, 24-7. Tucker and his staff are preaching the danger of overlooking Purdue throughout this week.

“Throughout the week, we’re going to make sure these guys understand all of that,” Tucker said. “We have the information, and all you have to do is turn on the tape to see they have a good football team.”

The Spartans are right where they want to be through Week 9, with everything still in front of them. But a setback in Week 10, against a program that makes its name on ruining its opponents’ season, would put a crack in everything Michigan State has built so far.

“I have zero tolerance for any type of entitlement,” Tucker said. “You know, ‘Roll your helmet out there and expect to win.’ Not putting the work in throughout the week, not prepared, casual attitude – we’re not doing that, that’s not going to happen.”

Tucker’s approach is the correct one. He’s taking the ‘trap game’ narrative head on. He won’t brush it under the rug, he won’t play it off as media-driven hyperbole. He’s researched it, he’s prepared for it, and he’s passing along that message to his players.

“I’ve done the research, and [Purdue] is playing at a high level and they expect to win,” Tucker said. “So, it’s going to be a good Big Ten football game in November.”

