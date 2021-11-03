CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentoring and Mutual Mentoring: Benefits versus Costs

 9 days ago

Seeking a mentor and giving up time to be mentored strike many early career faculty as costly. However, the mentoring relationship is invaluable in higher education, especially for faculty...

tkmagazine.com

Distinguished Mentor Award | Rhonda Harris

TK: What does this honor mean to you both personally and professionally?. Rhonda: I’m so honored and grateful to be the recipient of this award. To be recognized by my peers for efforts on something as important as mentorship is humbling. Personally, this recognition allowed me to reflect on both my path in getting here and how I’ve been able to help guide others. When you’re doing something that you love, sometimes you don’t stop to think about the lives you have impacted, so thank you for that introspection. It also re-affirms that the many years of mentoring is appreciated and has not gone unnoticed. At the same time, it also brings this subject matter to the forefront, which is important, because we must think about the next generation and if we are not preparing them to reach their potential, especially women, then we must ask ourselves where will our new leaders come from?
TOPEKA, KS
Gainesville.com

Mentoring group to host orientation

Young men in the community have an opportunity to develop skills and network with men in the area. The final orientation for enrollment into the Manhood Youth Development Foundation Inc. (MYDF) program will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Caring and Sharing Learning School, 1951 SE Fourth St. The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The Guardian

Russell Group Maths Academic Mentor

Have you obtained a First-Class or 2:1 Maths degree from a Russell Group University?. Are you considering an exciting, fulfilling and rewarding career as a Maths Teacher?. Would you benefit from almost a full academic years’ worth of experience as a Maths Academic Mentor so you can build up your practical experience?
EDUCATION
@growwithco

Find a Business Mentor

A business mentor can provide the advice and support new entrepreneurs need. Here are six ways to find a business mentor. New entrepreneurs often hear they should find a business mentor, but this is often easier said than done. If you’re looking for a business mentor, here are six places to look.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring
easternflorida.edu

Donovan Cox Receives Faculty Mentoring Award

November 3, 2021 - Economics instructor Donovan Cox has received the Faculty Mentoring Award for his work with fellow faculty members at Eastern Florida State College. Cox began teaching at EFSC part-time in 2013 and has been a full-time faculty member since 2014. He teaches economics courses at the associate...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Rochester Business Journal

Mentoring is an act of giving by which you also receive

“It is better to give than receive.” When I was asked to contribute an article on the benefits of mentoring this was one of my immediate thoughts. Complete access to news articles on rbj.net is available to Rochester Business Journal's subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

KS2 Learning Mentor - Part-time

Here at Tunbury, we are looking to appoint a Key Stage 2 Learning Mentor for our wonderful school. If you are caring, empathetic and dependable, then we want you!. This is a part-time post, with hours of work being 12:30pm-4:30pm Monday- Friday, term time only. We can offer a professional...
JOBS
Indianapolis Recorder

Mentors honored

Freetown Village will honor four role models who are dedicated to inspiring African American youth during its annual “Making a Difference” fundraising dinner gala at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Madam Walker Legacy Center ballroom. Tickets are $50 each. The honorees have volunteered at Freetown Village’s six-week summer camp...
ADVOCACY
lauruscollege.edu

Role Models and Mentors – Who needs them?

You do! Perhaps you have heard of role models and mentors. Have you really thought about having one? Or about what is the difference between the two? Or does this just sound like something that “old” people used to do? Well, I am here to tell you that both are very important and that every successful person has at least one of them, if not one of each, or more.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
McKnight's

More than 2,000 nursing homes earn top U.S. News ratings

High vaccination rates among staff and patient safety standards were among the common characteristics of thousands of nursing homes recognized as the “best” in the nation, according to ratings released today by U.S. News & World Report. The organization unveiled its 2021-2022 nursing home ratings and report Tuesday, which evaluates...
HEALTH SERVICES
Grand Rapids Business Journal

CEO mentoring group marks impacts

Jandernoa Entrepreneurial Mentoring (JEM) is heading into its second decade with an expansion into nonprofit mentoring and a stronger focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Since its inception in 2010, JEM has graduated 77 CEOs from its three-year mentoring program that aims to strengthen the next generation of leaders in the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
elmhurst.edu

What Makes a Great Teacher Mentor?

We often think of a mentor as a wise and experienced teacher who guides a protégé on a journey into a profession or art. But the most important role of a great mentor—and a great teacher mentor—is building a professional relationship that encourages continuous support, scaffolds a professional identity, and endures.
MyWabashValley.com

Gift of $250,000 creates mentoring program for ISU business students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A $250,000 gift from Larry and Buffy Boulet of Indianapolis will establish the Larry and Buffy Boulet Scott College of Business Mentoring Program. In recognition of the gift, ISU trustees approved the naming of the Larry and Buffy Boulet Mentoring Room on the first floor...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cornellcollege.edu

Denniston receives national Undergraduate Research Mentor Award

William Harmon Norton Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston has been named the recipient of the 2021 Undergraduate Research Mentor Award by the Geosciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). The CUR established this award to recognize the importance of undergraduate research and celebrate those who support and mentor...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
Citizen Tribune

tnAchieves announces 2021 mentor ambassadors

As tnAchieves prepares to work with its 13th student cohort, the non-profit is announcing its inaugural class of tnAchieves Mentor Ambassadors. tnAchieves Mentor Ambassadors are individuals from the community who have gone above and beyond to support their students and the tnAchieves organization since its inception in 2008. tnAchieves Mentor Ambassadors provide local feedback on the program and offer support in ensuring local mentor need is met.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
SmartAsset

Fastest-Growing Jobs for Young Professionals in America – 2021 Edition

For young professionals looking to kickstart their career, the current labor market offers many jobs, with companies taking steps to attract new workers into the fold. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset wanted to look at the past few years to … Continue reading → The post Fastest-Growing Jobs for Young Professionals in America – 2021 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS
uga.edu

Finding her passion through teaching and mentoring

Maryann Gallagher trains the next generation of global leaders. It starts with a spark. The glimmer of understanding when a student makes the connection between their personal lives and international relations. The moment it just clicks. “When they get excited, it makes me excited,” said Maryann Gallagher. Gallagher is a...
EDUCATION

