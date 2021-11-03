Mentoring and Mutual Mentoring: Benefits versus Costs

TK: What does this honor mean to you both personally and professionally?. Rhonda: I’m so honored and grateful to be the recipient of this award. To be recognized by my peers for efforts on something as important as mentorship is humbling. Personally, this recognition allowed me to reflect on both my path in getting here and how I’ve been able to help guide others. When you’re doing something that you love, sometimes you don’t stop to think about the lives you have impacted, so thank you for that introspection. It also re-affirms that the many years of mentoring is appreciated and has not gone unnoticed. At the same time, it also brings this subject matter to the forefront, which is important, because we must think about the next generation and if we are not preparing them to reach their potential, especially women, then we must ask ourselves where will our new leaders come from?

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO