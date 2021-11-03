CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hear Converge’s atmospheric, gothic new track “Coil”

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverge have shared another new track from their upcoming Bloodmoon: I album, due out November 19 via Epitaph. The new track, “Coil,” features vocals from Chelsea Wolfe as well as contributions from Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky. It’s an atmospheric, gothic doom dirge...

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jacquees Covers Summer Walker's New Track "Closure"

Summer Walker delivered her brand new album Still Over It on Friday and it has already made quite an impact in the r&b world. There are a ton of personal stories found throughout and a lot of the album just so happens to be about LondonOnDaTrack. The album is filled with dope songs, and now, Jacquees is vowing to cover some of them. In fact, he made sure to provide a quick turnaround for his fans as he just came through with a cover of the song "Closure."
MUSIC
xpn.org

Watch Justmadnice’s new video for unreleased track “Hunny”

In the waning days of late summer, in a grass field and with an acoustic-electric guitar sits Justmadnice in the setting of their latest music video, “Hunny” directed by Keith Ehrlich AKA Reflektor. The instrumentation is bare; the song is composed of just a few notes plucked on the guitar’s lowest strings and Justmadnice’s incomparable vocals. They sit alone, in a fantastical dress, captured by a three-panel view in black and white. “I’ve been casting magic spells to conjure up my hunny,” sings Justmadnice, spellbinding their audience.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hear four new tracks on the Zum Audio Vol. 4, from Barbican Estate, Somnambulists, Cube and Carrom

On November 5, Los Angeles-based label Zum will release Zum Audio Vol. 4, the fourth installment of a series of compilations of experimental and underground music that began back in the ’90s, the first installment of which included June of 44, Lullaby for the Working Class and Boyracer. Zum Audio Vol. 4 is an even more sprawling collection of songs, featuring entries from Xiu Xiu, Hella’s Zach Hill, Pod Blotz and Necking.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Alex Canion's Track By Track guide to his new solo EP Birthmark

Voyager bass player and vocalist Alex Canion released his debut solo EP Birthmark earlier this week. The title of the EP was inspired by the birthmarks on Alex’s left side of his face, symbolising his first solo effort in the music world and celebrating that which makes us all unique in our own way.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Jacob Bannon
Person
Stephen Brodsky
Rolling Stone

Hear Metronomy Preview New Album With ‘It’s Good to Be Back’

Metronomy have dropped a new song, “It’s Good to Be Back,” the first single off their upcoming album Small World, out February 18th via Because Music. The song arrives along with a whimsical video directed filmmaker duo Dreamjob. The video showcases the band members living out a Groundhog Day scenario of dying and then living the same thing over and over. “Part of me was thinking, ‘What is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’ but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Converge, Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodksy share “Coil” from ‘Bloodmoon I’ (listen)

Pre-order 'Bloodmoon I' on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl. Converge have shared the second single from their Bloodmoon I album, which was made in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. It's called "Coil," and this one's even more of a departure for Converge and their collaborators than the last one was. Still, it's the kind of towering post-metal that could only come from established greats like these.
ROCK MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Music to Release DRIPPIN's New Track 'VERTIGO' on November 11

Global fandom platform UNIVERSE Music will release a new song by the boy group DRIPPIN. On November 2, UNIVERSE said, "VERTIGO, a new song by DRIPPIN, which will be released on UNIVERSE Music, will be released on November 11." In addition, on November 1, "VERTIGO" online cover and scheduler images...
THEATER & DANCE
antiMUSIC

Converge Share New Single 'Coil'

Converge have shared a new song called "Coil", which comes from their forthcoming collaborative album, "Bloodmoon: I", that finds them teaming up with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe). Jacob Bannon had this to say about the track, "'Coil' turned out to be one...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coil#Atmospheric#Gothic#New Level#Converge#Bloodmoon#Crimson Stone 11
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Appears On FBG Goat's New Track "Private Phones"

Memphis artist FBG Goat is gearing up to release his next project Mounds 2 and fans are looking forward to seeing what he has in store. The artist has been known for his incredible singing abilities that lend themselves well to some ballads. In fact, FBG Goat recently teamed up with the likes of Young Thug for a fantastic new ballad called "Private Phones" which is a great introduction to the artist if you haven't given him a listen yet.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

The Enduring Mystery Of Unknown MF Doom Collaborator Mr. Fantastik

Few artists can claim to have developed the enduring mystique that MF Doom has. The New York rapper was a true enigma—so much so that even his death on the 31st of October 2020 wasn’t revealed to the public until three months later. This late discovery felt like a curiously apt endnote to a career defined by misdirection, red herrings and sleight of hand. It’s not uncommon for an artist to be referred to as a “wizard” of their craft—Doom took this to its logical conclusion, pursuing a dedication to trickery that transcended his own mortality.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

The Nervous Hex deliver guitar-driven euphoria on “Ghosting”

Tomorrow, November 5, The Nervous Hex—an indie rock trio with members in both California and New York—will release their debut self-titled EP via Dead Stare. And today, they share a new track from the EP, “Ghosting,” which is rich in hypnotic layers of guitar, splitting the difference between ’80s college rock jangle and peak shoegaze. It’s an aural feast for those who love the sound of indie rock guitars. The band’s Ryan Traster says in a press release that they wanted to make the “second best guitar album of 1988,” referring to a remark made by Thurston Moore about Galaxie 500’s Today being the best. And don’t be surprised if you hear a little bit of both Sonic Youth and Galaxie 500 in “Ghosting.”
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Marissa Nadler : The Path of The Clouds

One of the subtler musical trends that has taken hold in the past decade has been the emergence of a darker kind of singer/songwriter. Marissa Nadler‘s earliest output preceded this by some years, but the haunting atmosphere of her intricate folk songs proved to be a beacon of spectral folk to come. Through her first few albums, her signature became country influenced melodies that wouldn’t feel out of place on a David Lynch film or TV soundtrack. Over the years, she’s shown hints of rock influence, but her latest, The Path of The Clouds, is more of a return to her dream country sounds. The songs drift in all the best ways, aided by Lightning Bolt producer Seth Manchester, as well as layers of distorted guitars that sit back in the atmosphere. Don’t expect to hear a big, loud rock record when you hit play, but the differences, while subtle, are significant.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
treblezine.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album PAINLESS

Nilüfer Yanya has announced a new album. On March 4, the London artist will release her second album, PAINLESS, via ATO Records. The first single is titled “Stabilise.” Check out the video below, directed by her sister and creative collaborator, Molly Daniel. “I was really thinking about your surroundings and...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Mitski announces new album, Laurel Hell

Mitski recently released the new single “Working for the Knife,” her first new music since 2018’s Be the Cowboy. And now she’s revealed the details of her full-length follow-up to that album. On February 4, she’ll release Laurel Hell via Dead Oceans. The first single is titled “The Only Heartbreaker.” Hear it below and check out the album’s tracklist. That’s the record’s artwork above. She also recently announced a tour—most of those dates are now sold out, but you can check out the dates here.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hear Moor Mother’s new Adult Swim Singles track, “AFRO PICK EVE”

Moor Mother has just shared a new track as part of the Adult Swim Singles series. Her entry in the 2021 series is “AFRO PICK EVE,” which features a guest verse from underground rap icon Beans, of Antipop Consortium, and production from collaborator Olof Melander. Hear the full track below. Moor Mother is also performing as part of the virtual Adult Swim Festival on November 12. This Friday, Moor Mother is also releasing her latest album with Philadelphia jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, titled Open the Gates.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Moses Sumney announces live album, Live from Blackalachia

Moses Sumney has announced a new live album. On December 10, Sumney will release Live from Blackalachia, along with its conceptual film counterpart. It’s a one-take live recording of songs from 2018’s Aromanticism and last year’s double-album græ captured in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina during the summer of 2020. Sumney says in a statement, “Live from Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to re-integrate with it.” He’s shared “Bystanders (In Space)” from the live recording, which you can hear below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Zakk Wylde Will Play On Every Track of Ozzy’s New Album

Great news for anyone who bummed by the complete lack of Zakk Wylde on Ozzy Osbourne’s last album, Ordinary Man: Ozzy himself has allegedly confirmed that Wylde will appear on every song on his next offering. The Prince of Darkness told the Diary of Madman podcast that Wylde “was home...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Glassing – Twin Dream

The music that Glassing makes can best be described as a beautifully cathartic apocalypse. It’s metal, kind of, or at least it’s extremely heavy—when the Austin band’s muscle and momentum are up to full steam, they’re as brawny and explosive as any sludge metal or hardcore band at their most potent and punishing. But it’s not the heaviness that makes them unique so much as the grace with which they deliver that brutality, a penchant for finding beauty within the bombast.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy