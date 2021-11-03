Hear Converge’s atmospheric, gothic new track “Coil”

One of the subtler musical trends that has taken hold in the past decade has been the emergence of a darker kind of singer/songwriter. Marissa Nadler‘s earliest output preceded this by some years, but the haunting atmosphere of her intricate folk songs proved to be a beacon of spectral folk to come. Through her first few albums, her signature became country influenced melodies that wouldn’t feel out of place on a David Lynch film or TV soundtrack. Over the years, she’s shown hints of rock influence, but her latest, The Path of The Clouds, is more of a return to her dream country sounds. The songs drift in all the best ways, aided by Lightning Bolt producer Seth Manchester, as well as layers of distorted guitars that sit back in the atmosphere. Don’t expect to hear a big, loud rock record when you hit play, but the differences, while subtle, are significant.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO