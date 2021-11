Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs has been getting a lot of love this season. Stefon’s younger brother has more catches than a lot of NFL receivers; through six games, he has 7 interceptions. It’s an eye-popping number, especially when you see that he also has two touchdowns. It’s even more impressive that he has at least one interception in every game this season. Diggs, quite evidently, is a little like his older brother: they’re both play makers. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that Minnesota can avoid Trevon Diggs on Sunday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO