The RAC has been renamed to the Jersey Mike's Arena.

MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO