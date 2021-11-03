CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Drama as AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants fixture is abandoned, Chippa United lose again

goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a long stoppage in KZN as the referee consulted with both teams, the match commissioner and his assistants before calling off the game. Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium was abandoned after nine minutes of play. The scoreline...

www.goal.com

Comments / 1

Related
goal.com

AmaZulu v Marumo Gallants Match Report, 04/11/2021

It was a drab affair between Benni McCarthy’s men and their visitors from Limpopo. AmaZulu have dropped points for a second successive match following Thursday’s 0-0 draw against Marumo Gallants in a rescheduled Premier Soccer League fixture at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium. Going into this match on the backdrop of...
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG vs Lille live stream: How to watch Ligue 1 fixture online and on TV tonight

A meeting of the last two title winners in Ligue 1 takes place in Paris on Friday, as Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG take on Lille.Now under the guidance of Jocelyn Gourvennec, Les Dogues were the surprise champions last season in France, just about holding their nerve to edge a four-team title race.Paris Saint-Germain finished one point back, but they are flying this term domestically, unbeaten after 11 games and seven points clear, while Lille are down in 10th.The two clubs’ directions were evidenced over summer, where PSG signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gigi Donnarumma, while LOSC sold...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will hope their attack can have a similar impact against Manchester United’s leaky defence as Liverpool’s did last week, when the two teams meet on Saturday.Harry Kane has only scored once in eight Premier League matches this term, but will no doubt be keen to improve on that tally quickly, having been the league’s top scorer last term.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Spurs host Man UnitedNuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both been questioned this season, but it’s the United boss who is under most pressure after a series of unconvincing performances resulted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teko Modise
Person
Eric Tinkler
Person
Gavin Hunt
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

The League Cup fourth round takes place this week and Wednesday sees an all-Premier League clash as West Ham United host Manchester City.It’s a tough encounter for David Moyes and his team and they might feel harshly rewarded with it having knocked out Manchester United in the third round. City, meanwhile, saw off Wycombe Wanderers with ease.The Hammers have impressed all season long, including in Europe, and it could well be a very tight encounter if Moyes opts to go full strength - though of course Pep Guardiola’s side have great quality in depth.City have won the last four editions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to record their seventh straight Premier Soccer League win of the season when they visit Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. It will be a battle of teams facing contrasting fortunes in this league campaign so far. While Sundowns are yet to taste...
SOCCER
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI to face Marumo Gallants

GOALKEEPER - Reyaad Pieterse. With Denis Onyango out injured, the lanky goalkeeper played his first league match of the season when Masandawana beat Maritzburg United on Wednesday. After keeping a clean sheet, Pieterse is expected to continue with Kennedy Mweene deputising him. RIGHT-BACK - Khuliso Mudau. The former Black Leopards...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Soccer League#League Football#Chippa United#Kzn#Orlando Pirates
The Independent

Atalanta vs Manchester United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United face Atalanta on Tuesday night as they look to secure two victories in a row for the first time since early September.The Red Devils lead UEFA Champions League Group F by two points ahead of Villarreal as things stand and can take a significant step to reaching next year’s knockout stages as group winners with a win in Bergamo against Gianpiero Gasperini’s side.The Italians led 2-0 in the first-half at Old Trafford a fortnight ago before a United turnaround secured the points, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal proving the difference ultimately.Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:When is it?The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.How can I watch it?Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.Line-upsAtalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.OddsAtalanta 7/4Draw 2/4Manchester United 29/20PredictionDespite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.
UEFA
punditarena.com

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Man United once again

For the third Champions League game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United at the death. Ronaldo scored an injury time equaliser to make it 2-2, keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slightly more safe than he would have been if the game had ended just minutes earlier. Atalanta 2-2 Man...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Spartak Moscow on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Patson Daka will hope to repeat his heroics in front of goal if he gets the nod to lead the line for Leicester City against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.The striker scored four against the Russians when the teams met in the Europa League last time out, helping the Foxes to a much-needed first victory in the group stage.They’ll need another three points on the board here if they have ambitions to progress into the knockouts; a win will send them into the top two, but a defeat will leave them bottom of Group C with only two more matches...
SOCCER
goal.com

Mngqithi explains how 'scary' Marumo Gallants troubled Mamelodi Sundowns

The experienced mentor also praised his charges following their convincing victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi insisted that their emphatic win over Marumo Gallants was not as easy as people would think. Masandawana produced a dominant performance in their 4-0 victory over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again

Manchester United came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night.Josip Ilicic rattled in a strike just 12 minutes in which David de Gea couldn’t keep out, sending the home fans into a frenzy early on. A series of misplaced passes gave the Serie A side further chances to add to their tally, but United struck back to level the game just before half-time when Cristiano Ronaldo put the finishing touches to a fine team move.Mason Greenwood hit the bar from an offside position as United briefly threatened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland have conveyor belt of top talent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs New Zealand LIVE: Result and reaction from autumn international fixture today

Depleted Wales lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to injury and suffered a 32nd successive defeat against New Zealand as the All Blacks triumphed 54-16 in Cardiff.Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.Flanker Ross Moriarty also departed early after Wales went into action without 20 players – including a number of Lions – due to injuries, illness and Gallagher Premiership-based personnel not being released by their clubs as the game fell outside World Rugby’s international window. None of that strife bothered New Zealand in extending a relentless winning run against Wales. They are unbeaten in the fixture since 1953.Beauden Barrett’s try double, in his 100th Test, plus TJ Perenara, Will Jordan, Dalton Papalii, Sevu Reece and Anton Lienert-Brown touchdowns kept New Zealand in charge, while Jordie Barrett kicked 19 points.
RUGBY
goal.com

Hunt: Chippa United respond to ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's sacking rumours

The Chilli Boys are winless in their last nine matches and pressure is mounting on the experienced tactician. Chippa United have commented on Gavin Hunt's future amidst reports indicating that his job is on the line after the team extended its winless run over the weekend. The Chilli Boys extended...
SOCCER
goal.com

Rivers Angels v Mamelodi Sundowns Match Report, 09/11/2021

The ladies from South Africa followed up last weekend’s victory with another win to maintain an unbeaten run. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies edged closer to the Caf Women’s Champions League semi-finals after beating Nigerian champions Rivers Angels 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. Zanele Nhlapo’s 16th-minute goal earned...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy